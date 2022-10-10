MILTON, N.C. – SIlver Hill Racing owner Maurice Hull of High Point sped to the Masters Class victory in the Trans Am TA2 Series race Saturday at Virginia International Raceway.

Hull finished 14th overall in the 101.37-mile race that was 31 laps on a 3.27-mile road course that is about four miles from a farm Hull owns near Semora, North Carolina.

