Wyndham Championship Golf

John Huh chips onto green on No. 18 during the first round of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday in Greensboro.

 Associated Press

GREENSBORO — Among those in one of the first two groups off the tee, John Huh remained first for the entire opening round of the Wyndham Championship on Thursday.

Huh fired a sparkling career-low 9-under 61 and took a 2-shot lead over Sungjae Im. Peter Malnati and Brandon Wu are another shot back.

