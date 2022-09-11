HIGH POINT — A brief downpour that swept over Vert Stadium on Sunday became a much-welcomed victory shower for the High Point University women’s soccer team.
The rain began with about 2:30 left to play and was still falling when the Panthers closed out a 3-1 nonconference victory over Richmond that was HPU’s first triumph of the season, making new head coach Aaron McGuiness a first-time winner. McGuiness also received a Gatorade bath during his squad’s post-game celebration.
The Panthers improved to 1-5-2 while Richmond fell to 1-5-1.
“Not only does it mean a lot to me but it does to the group of players we have,” McGuiness said. “The last few weeks they’ve fought extremely hard and gone through a lot of adversity, having a new coach and new staff come in and making those slight changes. They’ve done a good job of being on board and it’s nice to see the fruits of that labor finally come.”
HPU, which looked more cohesive on offense, controlled the first half in opening a 2-0 lead then survived a second-half stretch in which the Spiders of the Atlantic-10 dominated control, turned up the pressure and finally got on the board. The Panthers weathered the storm, added a goal with 11:19 to go and kept Richmond from seriously threatening the rest of the way.
“Each game we’ve made strides and because of one thing or another we didn’t put everything together,” McGuiness said. “Our message to the players was to keep working at it. We’re going to take our chances and work not have the microlapses we’ve had. Today, they did really well.’
HPU notched its first goal when Lindsey DeHaven took a feed in the middle of the box and found the back of the net in the 22nd minute.
The margin increased to 2-0 on a breakaway goal. Leah Malone took a pass from Lily Neubauer, dribbled down to the top of the small box and fired the ball past goalie Taylor Montague.
“We’ve changed the formation a little,” McGuiness said. “It gave us more presence in the midfield and upfront, caused more problems. Moving forward, those pairings are really working for us.”
Katie Tritt of the Spiders scored on a header and cut the margin to 2-1 in the 66th minute. They missed on three more opportunities in the next four minutes as HPU Keeper Morgan Hairston made two key saves, including one sequence in which she tipped away a shot and then smother another ripped from a foot away on the rebound.
The Panthers denied the Spiders three more times from the 75th-78th then went up 3-1 with just over 11 minutes left as Axelle Touzeu sent in a feed from around the top of the box and Emily Mashinski scored from straightaway. Hariston finished with six saves and HPU finished with a 10-7 advantage in shots on goal.
“We’ve been up before and 2-nil is a vulnerable score line so the message was the game’s not over,” McGuiness said. “We had a microlapse when they got back in it at 2-1 but we didnt let off the gas. We didn’t fall back and become more defensive. We kept going at them.”
The Panthers return to action on Thursday at N.C. State.