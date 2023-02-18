HIGH POINT — Emma Genovese scored a career-high four goals and the High Point University women’s lacrosse team turned back Mount St. Mary’s 10-8 on Saturday in Vert Stadium. The victory was the first of the season for HPU (1-1), which lost to Davidson a week earlier in its season opener.
“Emma was so big for us offensively, and it is really exciting for her to hit her career high today,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “We took a really deep look at our defense this week compared to last week and played a completely different style coming into this game. I feel a lot of pride having our alumni here this weekend. We have players, who are on campus right now, that took us to the NCAA Tournament. I love seeing them and hearing them share their stories.”