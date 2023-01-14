newhpu.jpg

CLINTON, S.C. — High Point University built a big lead on the strength of tying its conference record for made 3-pointers in a game, withstood a late Presbyterian rally and posted a 82-80 victory in Big South women’s basketball Saturday in the Templeton Center.

The Panthers (6-10, 4-2 Big South) made 19 shots from behind the arc, one short of their record, on 65.5 percent shooting.

Trending Videos