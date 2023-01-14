CLINTON, S.C. — High Point University built a big lead on the strength of tying its conference record for made 3-pointers in a game, withstood a late Presbyterian rally and posted a 82-80 victory in Big South women’s basketball Saturday in the Templeton Center.
The Panthers (6-10, 4-2 Big South) made 19 shots from behind the arc, one short of their record, on 65.5 percent shooting.
Claire Wyatt hit 7 of 10 tries from 3 led HPU with a career-high 27 points. Lalmani Simmons added a career-high 18 points as she helped offset the loss of guard Callie Scheier, who suffered a knee injury on Wednesday. Nakyah Terrell and Skyler Curran had 10 each as the Panthers hit 27 of 53 shots.
Jenson Edwards and Jordan Edwards dished six assists each as HPU had 23 on 27 baskets. Curran grabbed seven rebounds and Wyatt had six.
Laila Grant scored 20 in leading the Blue Hose (7-10, 3-3), who hit just 9 of 23 shots from 3. Nuria Cunill added 17, Aubrie Kierscht 14 and Bryanna Brady 12.
Wyatt opened the game with four straight 3s as HPU built a 12-2 lead. Presbyterian closed to within 24-22 in the second quarter and the Panthers went on another 12-2 burst, all on 3s, in pushing the margin to 36-24.
HPU led 81-67 with 3:46 left. The Panthers then went eight straight possessions without scoring. Presbyterian took advantage, scoring 13 straight points, capped by Grant’s 3-points with four seconds left.
Curran was fouled with two seconds remaining and made the first of two free throws. Presbyterian called time out after grabbing the rebound and Kierscht missed a 3 at the buzzer.
HPU plays at Winthrop on Wednesday.