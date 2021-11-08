BUIES CREEK — High Point University women’s soccer was not going to be denied against Campbell again.
Not after falling in last season’s tournament final. Not after falling in the teams’ regular-season game earlier this season. And not after the Camels tied the score late in Sunday’s tournament final.
Instead, the second-seeded Panthers regrouped well, shifted the momentum and scored on a lofted shot by Skyler Prillaman in the 94th minute to beat top-seeded Campbell at Campbell’s Eakes Athletic Complex.
With the win, High Point captured its seventh Big South Conference tournament championship in 10 finals appearances. It has won three titles in the last eight years and will advance to the NCAA Tournament, which begins Friday.
The Panthers will face Virginia, one of the four No. 1 seeds, in the opening round.
“I’m just beyond excited for the girls to have this opportunity to win a championship,” said Brandi Fontaine, in her fourth season as the Panthers’ head coach after nearly a decade as an assistant coach. “This is what we work all season for.
“And I think they did an absolutely phenomenal job today. They came out and fought with every bit of heart they had and came out and competed, and that’s what we needed today. We knew it was going to come down to mindset and competing today.”
The score was tied at the end of regulation, after High Point scored in the 30th minute by Magdalena Schwarz and the Camels — who won each of the team’s previous two meetings by a one-game margin — answered in the 81st minute.
In overtime, Salome Prat controlled the ball near midway, quickly cut around her defender and dribbled upfield.
She dished a diagonal pass to Prillaman on the right side.
Prillaman lofted a shot from the right side of the penalty area that found the left-side netting and ended the match with 6:43 left in the opening 10-minute overtime period.
“I was just trying to get it to the back post,” Prillaman said. “Like a cross shot to the back post. I mishit it, but it’s OK,” she said with a laugh. “I was really just focused on getting it across the frame. It went in and I was just so excited.
“I just couldn’t believe it went in,” she said. “And just running and seeing my teammates run at me. And just remembering that the team fought and we’ve been working since Aug. 1 to get to this moment was just so overwhelming.”
Prillaman — who played club soccer with Piedmont Triad FC — earned tournament MVP, joining teammates Prat, London Lewis and Shaylyn Owen — a former Ledford and PTFC standout — on the 13-player all-tournament team.
“It feels really good, especially after last year coming up short against Campbell,” Owen said. “We really earned this one this year. We didn’t give up. We kept our intensity the whole game. We kept fighting. Even when they scored, we didn’t let up. And I think overall that’s what got us the win.”
Morgan Hairston, who also played for PTFC and starred at East Forsyth, made 11 saves for the Panthers, who took the lead in the 30th minute when Schwarz took a pass from Alex Deperno and lofted in a shot from the left side.
That gave High Point an advantage it hadn’t had in its previous two matches against the Camels. And the defense held firm until the 81st minute, when Campbell fed a ball in front and scored. But, still, the Panthers never faltered.
“It was huge,” Fontaine said, “because in the last two games they’ve taken the lead on us and kind of put us on the back foot. So, for us to come out and get a lead, I felt like that was huge for us, just to kind of settle into the game a little bit and find our rhythm. So, I was really excited for us to get that opportunity.”
