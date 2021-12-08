A capsule look at today’s High Point University vs, King College women’s basketball game:
KING COLLEGE TORNADO(5-2) AT HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY WOMEN (2-5)
Where: Qubein Arena
When: 7 p.m.
Television: ESPN+
Of note: King is located in Bristol, Tennessee and is a member of Division II Conference Carolinas. . . Tornado lost to Belmont Abbey in semifinals of Conference Carolinas tournament last season. . .Trinity Lee leads King in scoring at 19.7 points per game followed by Brianna Dunbar at 14.4. Dunbar scored 20 in a loss to Memphis. . .Game is the only home nonconference contest for HPU this month. . .Jenson Edwards is tied for fifth in the Big South in assists with 22