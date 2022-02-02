GREENSBORO – Jaden Wrightsell poured in 22 points, Jenson Edwards added 16 and the High Point University women’s basketball team romped past neighborhood Big South rival North Carolina A&T 72-53 on Wednesday in Corbett Arena.
Wrightsell hit 9 of 12 field goal attempts that included 4 of 6 from 3 and Edwards made 6 of 13 and 4 of 7 behind the arc as the Panthers shot 45.3 percent while holding the Aggies to 31.1 percent and 4 of 21 from 3.
HPU, which made just one free throw on two attempts, improved to 8-11, 5-3. A&T, which went 11 of 19 at the line, slipped to 9-11, 6-4.
The Panthers led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter, 37-27 at halftime and closed out the game with a 20-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Cydney Johnson added 11 points. Claire Wyatt grabbed 12 rebounds and Jordan Edwards dished nine assists.
HPU returns to action Saturday in the Qubein Center against Winthrop.