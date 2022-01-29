HPU women stuff Blue Hose

CLINTON, S.C. – High Point University women’s basketball team pulled away in the second half and defeated host Presbyterian College 57-47 in Templeton Arena on Saturday.
Callie Scheier and Nakyah Terrell each scored 11 points for the Panthers. Jaden Wrightsell and Claire Wyatt added nine apiece. Jenson Edwards had seven points and eight rebounds. Cydney Johnson netted six.
HPU (7-11, 4-3 Big South) shot 50 percent from the field in the second half, including 54 percent in the third third, after just a quarter of its shots in the second quarter and 10 of 28 in the first half.
Up just two at halftime, the Panthers scored the first eight points of the third quarter. Wyatt started it with a layup and then a 3, Scheier sank a free throw and Johnson capped it with a layup following a Scheier steal to make it 34-24.
Presbyterian (8-10, 3-5) got as close as three but HPU scored the last three points of the quarter and the first bucket of the fourth in pulling out to a 44-36 advantage. The Blue Hose canned a 3 to get within 5 with 8:09 to go. HPU then scored 11 of the next 13, running the margin out to 56-41 with 1:52 left
HPU held the Blue Hose to 26 percent field goal shooting (13 of 50) for the game that included 5 of 20 from 3.The Panthers led for 32:18 and managed .864 points per possession.
HPU returns to action Wednesday at North Carolina A&T.
