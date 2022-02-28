CHARLOTTE — Both of High Point University’s basketball teams will open Big South Tournament play in the first round.
The tournament, which has both men and women playing at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, opens with women’s first-round games today. The men’s first round is Wednesday.
HPU’s women failed to get a first-round bye when they lost to Campbell on Saturday to fall into a tie for fourth with Gardner-Webb and then lost the tie-breaker on head-to-head results. As the fifth seed, the Panthers (16-13) play No. 12 Charleston Southern (2-25) today at 2. The Panthers, who have won 10 of their last 12 games, defeated the Buccaneers 69-60 and 71-50 during the regular season.
If HPU wins, it would play Gardner-Webb in Thursday’s quarterfinals at 2. The Runnin’ Bulldogs defeated the Panthers twice during the regular season. HPU won the tournament for the first time last year.
Other first-round matchups include Presbyterian vs. Winthrop at noon, Hampton vs. Radford at 6 and North Carolina A&T vs. UNC Asheville at 8.
The teams earning first-round byes in addition to Gardner-Webb were Campbell, Longwood and USC Upstate. Campbell and Longwood tied for the regular-season championship and Campbell got the No.1 seed because it swept the Lancers in the regular season.
HPU got the seventh seed for the men’s tournament in a tie-breaker with Radford. Both teams finished 7-9 in the conference and split during the regular season. HPU got the better seed on the basis of its victory over No. 2 Winthrop.
HPU will play No. 10 Hampton at 6 p.m. in the men’s first round on Wednesday, a rematch of Saturday’s game in which the Panthers led by as many as 22 and won by 11. A win moved HPU into the Friday men’s quarterfinals against Winthrop.
Other first-round games are Radford vs. North Carolina A&T at 11:30 a.m., UNC Asheville vs. Charleston Southern at 2 p.m. and Campbell vs. Presbyterian at 8.
Northern Division champ Longwood is the tournament No. 1 seed for the first time since joining the league in 2012-13. Winthrop, seeking a third straight title, got the second seed as the South Division champ. Gardner-Webb is the No. 3 seed and USC Upstate is No. 4.
Semifinal games for men and women are scheduled for Saturday, with the championships on Sunday, at noon for the men and 8:30 p.m. for the women.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL AWARDS
CHARLOTTE — Akila Smith of Longwood was named Big South Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in women’s basketball by a vote of the league’s coaches, the conference announced Monday.
Smith, who helped the Lancers tie for first in regular-season standings, is the second player in league history to win both awards in the same season. She was third in the league in scoring at 16.8 points per game and first in blocks per game at 3.1.
Smith received five first-place votes and 153 points to edge Chellia Watson of USC Upstate and Longwood teammate Kyla McMakin.
Becky Burke, in her second season at USC Upstate, was voted Coach of the Year. She guided the Spartans to third place after they were picked to finish tenth. Rachel Rose of Upstate was voted Freshman of the Year.
Smith, Watson, McMakin, Taya Bolden of Campbell and Alasia Smith of Gardner-Webb were voted first team All-Big South. Bolden was named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Jenson Edwards of High Point landed a spot on the second team along with Luana Serranho of Campbell, Chanin Scott of North Carolina A&T, Nadiria Evans of UNC Asheville and Jhessyka Williams of Gardner-Webb.
Nakyah Terrell of HPU made the All-Freshman Team along with Rose, Kennedy Calhoun of Longwood, Terah Harness of Upstate and Jordyn Dorsey of North Carolina A&T.
Callie Scheier of HPU was named to the All-Academic Team.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball team salvaged one win out of last weekend’s four-game series against Toledo.
David Coleman drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th as the Panthers won 5-4 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. The Panthers trailed 4-2 before Peyton Carr laced an RBI double and Jackson Melton followed with an RBI single in the sixth. HPU’s other runs scored on Coleman’s RBI single in the second and Blake Sutton’s sacrifice fly in the third.
Everett Vaughn, who got the last two outs in the top of the 10th, was the winning pitcher.
HPU lost the first game of the doubleheader 6-0 with starter Louis Stallone taking the loss, and lost the Friday game, the home opener, 8-1.
The Rockets blasted the Panthers 12-6 in Sunday’s finale, scoring 11 runs before HPU tallied four in the sixth on Melton’s RBi double, Justin Ebert’s two-run single and a fielder’s choice that drove in a run. The Panthers added two in the ninth.
HPU starting pitcher David Keith, who gave up eight runs in three innings, took the loss.
The Panthers, who fell 8-1 in the series opener on Friday, are now 1-7 and play today at Virginia Tech. HPU returns home for three games against College of Charleston starting Friday.