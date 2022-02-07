HIGH POINT — Keyed by its defense, the High Point University women’s basketball team pulled away and defeated Radford 64-49 on Monday in the Qubein Center.
Up just 28-24 after the Highlanders scored with a little under six minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Panthers went on a 26-9 run for a 21-point cushion with a little over two minutes left.
HPU won for the fourth game in a row and the sixth time in seven outings as it improved to 10-11 and 7-4 in the Big South.
“The run came from defense,” HPU head coach Celsea Banbury said. “We got stops and turned them into points. And we weren’t settling for 3s. We were attacking the basket and were able to separate from there.”
The Highlanders managed just one basket during the 14-minute stretch and no field goals in nine attempts over the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter. HPU held Radford to 6 of 23 field goal shooting in the second half, with all three of the Highlanders’ makes in the fourth quarter coming at the end.
Radford also committed 13 turnovers in the second half that the Panthers turned into 14 points. HPU swiped 10 steals for the game
HPU spent the first half building small leads and then losing them against a team that dropped to 5-16 and is last in the Big South at 1-9. Radford last led at 27-26 with 1:30 left in the second quarter. HPU scored the last five points of the first half and the first five of the third quarter to go up by nine.
The Panthers hit just 1 of 14 attempts from 3-range in the first half and went 4 of 13 in the second half. HPU shot 37.9% overall for the game.
Jenson Edwards led the Panthers with 18 points that included HPU’s first seven. Edwards hit 6 of 10 shots, grabbed a team-high six rebounds and dished four assists. Callie Scheier added 10 points.
“My drives (to the basket) were opening up,” Edwards said. “We did get stagnant on offense but my drives opened up when we were moving and screening. I wasn’t settling for the 3. I was taking what the defense gave me.”
Banbury said Jenson Edwards was also responsible for holding Radford’s top scorer for the season, Bridget Birkhead, scoreless. Birkhead came into the game averaging 11 points per game. Ashley Tudor led Radford with 15 points and Destinee Marshal had 11.
“(Birkhead) is a really good 3-point shooter and doesn’t need a lot of space,” Banbury said. “Jenson was chasing her all over the court and wasn’t going to allow her to get space. She was chasing her on screens. It goes back to the game plan, how does she want to score and how can we stop that.”
HPU’s victory came in the middle game of three in a five-day stretch. The Panthers defeated Winthrop on Saturday and travel to Radford on Wednesday. Monday’s game was rescheduled from January because of COVID-19.
