CHARLESTON, S.C. – Jaden Wrightsell scored 20 points, Jenson Edwards added another double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds and the High Point University women’s basketball team defeated Charleston Southern 69-60 inside the Buccaneer Fieldhouse.
HPU trailed by one at the end of the third quarter but outscored the Bucs 21-11 in the final 10 minutes. But, the Panthers scored the first 14 points of the period and led 62-49 with 5:04 to go
Jordan Edwards, who added 12 points and dished five assists, started the run with a bucket. Wrightsell scored twice, and Jordan Edwards tallied again. Jenson Edwards scored consecutive baskets and Jordan Edwards capped the run with a fastbreak bucket.
The Panthers improved to 13-12 and 10-4 in the Big South while CSU fell to 2-23, 2-12.
The teams meet again Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Qubein Center.