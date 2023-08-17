HIGH POINT — Picking up its attack in the second half, the High Point University women’s soccer team wiped out a two-goal deficit and tied Campbell 2-2 in a nonconference season opener for both teams Thursday at Vert Stadium.
Meg Roden, a freshman midfielder from Australia, scored the tying goal with just over 16 minutes remaining. She took a pass from Fain Beute and fired home a shot from just outside the top of the box.
“Megan did great coming on, showing elusiveness from the top the box and it paid off score,” HPU head coach Aaron McGuiness said.
Roden’s score came on the Panthers’ only shot on goal. HPU fired five shots total.
The outcome was much better than the 4-0 loss HPU suffered last year when the Camels were still in the Big South Conference. Campbell became a member of the Coastal Athletic Conference on July 1.
“We were happy to fight back,” said McGuiness, who is beginning his second season. “We showed great resilience fighting back from two goals down. We were unlucky not to get a third goal but I was happy with how we fought.”
HPU’s first goal came courtesy of a Campbell own goal when the ball was kicked by a Camel and went into the net in the 58th minute.
Campbell got on the board by turning a rebound into a goal with 16:10 left in the first half. Junior forward Reagan Naiotto took the original shot, which was knocked away by Panthers starting goalie Isabelle Lee. The ball went straight to the feet of Kaleigh Backlund, who drilled the ball into the back of the net.
The Camels went up 2-0 in the 50th minute. Amber Liston lifted a pass that freshman forward Alyssa Tucker headed on the run from about five yards out. The ball hit off the left post and caromed into the right side of the net as it slid just inside the right post.
Campbell got off 10 shots. Isabelle Lee started and made two saves in the first half, and University of San Diego transfer Ellyn Castro made three in the second half, one on a rocket in the 82nd minute.
“It’s a competitive thing between them, and we haven’t made an outright decision on who is the starter,” McGuiness said. “It’s just one of those works in progress.”
HPU returns to action on Sunday at Marshall.