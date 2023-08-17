HPU soccer

High Point University’s Tessa Carlin, left, fights for the ball near the goal against Campbell’s Riley Terrill during Thursday’s match at Vert Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — Picking up its attack in the second half, the High Point University women’s soccer team wiped out a two-goal deficit and tied Campbell 2-2 in a nonconference season opener for both teams Thursday at Vert Stadium.

Meg Roden, a freshman midfielder from Australia, scored the tying goal with just over 16 minutes remaining. She took a pass from Fain Beute and fired home a shot from just outside the top of the box.