ASHEVILLE — Scoring twice in the last five minutes, the High Point University women’s soccer team edged UNC Asheville 2-1 in the Big South regular-season finale for both teams Tuesday at Greenwood Soccer Field.
Juliette Vidal scored on a penalty kick for a 1-1 tie and Emily Mashinski buried the game winner in the 89th minute.
“It wasn’t our prettiest performance but we found a way to win and that’s what matters,” HPU coach Brandi Fontaine said. “We created a lot of chances but just couldn’t find the back of the net. Credit to Asheville for putting us on the back foot to start with. They have had a tremendous season.”
Vidal converted the penalty kick after Skyler Prillaman was fouled in the box in the 85th minute. WIth less than two minutes left. Salome Prat passed to Lindsey Dehaven, who dribbled into the box and passed the ball to Mashinski, who was wide open.
HPU improved to 8-7-2 and 8-2 in the league. The Panthers had clinched second place and first-round bye in the six-team conference tournament. They will host a semifinal match on Nov. 4.
Asheville (6-11-1) finished in a three-way tie for fifth in the conference with Gardner-Webb and Charleston Southern at 5-5-0. CHarleston Southern got the No. 5 seed in the tournament on wins over Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville, and the Runnin’ Bulldogs got the final tournament berth as the No. 6 seed by virtue of defeating UNCA.
Campbell is the No. 1 seed, with Longwood No. 3 and Radford No. 4.
Longwood plays host to Gardner-Webb and Radford hosts Charleston Southern in the first-round on Saturday.
On Nov. 4, HPU entertains the Longwood/Gardner-Webb winner while the Radford/Charleston Southern plays at Campbell. The championship game is scheduled Nov. 7 at the best remaining seed.