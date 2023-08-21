HUNTINGTON, W. Va. — Marshall converted a free kick following a red card against High Point University early in the 47th minute and held on for a 1-0 nonconference victory in women’s soccer Sunday at Hoops Family Field.
The Panthers (0-1-1) fell despite creating more scoring opportunities as they held a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal and a 17-9 margin in total shots.
"We did well controlling the game in the first half and had a few opportunities that we needed to put away,” HPU coach Aaron McGuiness said. “In the second half, we were unfortunate to go down to 10 players early on and to be scored on from that foul. I'm extremely proud of our players' response to this adversity and the character we showed to keep taking the game to them. We were unlucky not to equalize towards the end."
HPU played shorthanded after Ella Vaughn was given the red card for becoming tangled with the Thundering Herd’s Makai Laguines on a breakaway. Bailey Fisher nailed the free kick from just outside the box.
LIndsay DeHaven launched a career-high seven shots for the Panthers. Late in the game, she ripped a bullet that was tipped away and headed a ball that fell just outside the left post.
Ellyn Casto made her first start in goal and had one save.
The Panthers resume action Wednesday at UNC Greensboro.