HIGH POINT — Lauren Mazich and Emily Mashinki scored two goals each as the High Point University women’s soccer team booted Hampton 7-0 Saturday at Vert Stadium.
HPU improved to 7-2 in the league, clinching second place with a game remaining Tuesday at UNC Asheville. The second-place finish gives the Panthers (7-7-2 overall) a first-round bye in the conference tournament. HPU will host a semifinal match on Nov. 4.
Magdalena Schwarz, Emma Schossler, and Ella Vaughn added a goal each for the Panthers.
Beginning in the 11th minute, HPU scored four goals in 11 minutes and led 4-0 at the half.The Panthers also scored in the 57th, 82m and 89th minutes.
MEN’S SOCCER
HIGH POINT — Mason Marcey scored from the top of the box in the 15th minute and the High Point University men’s soccer team defeated Winthrop 1-0 in Big South play Saturday night at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers held on while being down a man after MD Myers received a red card in the wake of a collision with an Eagle in the 69th minute.
HPU outshot Winthrop 14-6 and won for the sixth straight time against the Eagles.
HPU improves to 6-6-2 and 4-0-2 while Winthrop drops to 6-7, 3-3. The Panthers are second in the Big South standings and return to action at home Saturday against league leader Campbell, which is 7-0 in the conference.