HIGH POINT — A brief downpour that swept over Vert Stadium on Sunday became a much-welcomed victory shower for the High Point University women’s soccer team.
The rain began with about 2:30 left to play and was still falling when the Panthers closed out a 3-1 nonconference victory over Richmond that was HPU’s first triumph of the season, making new head coach Aaron McGuiness a first-time winner. McGuiness also received a Gatorade bath during his squad’s post-game celebration.
The Panthers improved to 1-5-2 while Richmond fell to 1-5-1.
“Not only does it mean a lot to me but it does to the group of players we have,” McGuiness said. “The last few weeks they’ve fought extremely hard and gone through a lot of adversity, having a new coach and new staff come in and making those slight changes. They’ve done a good job of being on board and it’s nice to see the fruits of that labor finally come.”
HPU, which looked more cohesive on offense, controlled the first half in opening a two-goal lead. HPU notched its first goal when Lindsey DeHaven took a feed in the middle of the box and found the back of the net in the 22nd minute. The margin increased to 2-0 on a breakaway goal. Leah Malone took a pass from Lily Neubauer, dribbled down to the top of the small box and fired the ball past goalie Taylor Montague.
“We’ve changed the formation a little,” McGuiness said. “It gave us more presence in the midfield and upfront, caused more problems. Moving forward, those pairings are really working for us.”
Katie Tritt of the Spiders scored on a header and cut the margin to 2-1 in the 66th minute. The Panthers went up 3-1 with just over 11 minutes left as Axelle Touzeu sent in a feed from around the top of the box and Emily Mashinski scored from straightaway. HPU keeper Morgan Hariston finished with six saves and HPU finished with a 10-7 advantage in shots on goal.
The Panthers return to action on Thursday at N.C. State.
In other HPU sports this weekend:
• HPU defeated Coastal Carolina 2-1 in men’s soccer on Sunday night. Kaya Ignacio converted a penalty kick in the 81st minute, tying the score at 1-1, and Noah Holmes scored what proved to be the game winner off a pass from Jefferson Amay two minutes later. HPU Is now 2-2-1 and opens conference play against Gardner-Webb at Vert Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m.
• HPU swept Fairfield volleyball 25-18, 25-22, 25-12 on Saturday to complete a sweep of its three matches in the Fairfield Invitational. HPU (7-3) set a new program record for hitting percentage (.414) in a three-set match while Gabrielle Idlebird set the program record for hitting percentage (.856) in a three-set match (minimum 10 attempts). The win also gives Ryan Meek his 200th career win as a head coach.
Sydney Palazzolo led the Panthers in kills with 12, and Idlebird and Dylan Naberry had 11 each.
Ally Van Eekeren had 41 digs. Jenny Wessling dished 11 assists.
High Point University opposite hitter Dylan Maberry was named the Big South Volleyball Player of the Week, while teammate Jenny Wessling is the Big South Libero of the Week for matches played Sept. 5-11, the league announced Monday.
HPU plays its home opener Wednesday against James Madison in the MIllis Center at 3 p.m.