HPTSPTS-09-13-22 HPU WOMEN.jpg

High Point University players celebrate after Lindsey DeHaven (27) scored a goal during Sunday's match against Richmond at Vert Stadium.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — A brief downpour that swept over Vert Stadium on Sunday became a much-welcomed victory shower for the High Point University women’s soccer team.

The rain began with about 2:30 left to play and was still falling when the Panthers closed out a 3-1 nonconference victory over Richmond that was HPU’s first triumph of the season, making new head coach Aaron McGuiness a first-time winner. McGuiness also received a Gatorade bath during his squad’s post-game celebration.

