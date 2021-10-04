CLINTON, S.C. — Five players scored as the High Point University women’s soccer team defeated Presbyterian 5-0 Saturday at Martin Stadium.
Skyler Prillaman, Chloe Le Franc, and Emily Mashinski scored in the first half to put HPU up 3-0 at halftime.
Magdalena Schwarz and Juliette Vidal added goals in the second half.
Prillaman scored on an assist from Vidal in the fourth minute.
LeFranc tallied in the 20th minute, and Mashinskiclosed out the first-half scoring. Schwarz tallied 18 minutes into the second half, and Vidal converted a penalty kick a minute later.
HPU resumes action at USC Upstate on Wednesday.
TRENT HONOREDCHARLOTTE — High Point University goalie Holden Trent was named Big South Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the week for matches played Sept. 27-Oct. 3, the conference announced Monday.
Trent made four saves as the Panthers defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 3-0 on Saturday.