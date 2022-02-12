DAVIDSON – The High Point University women’s lacrosse team lost its season opener to Davidson 12-8 on Saturday.
Abby Hormes scored four goals for the Panthers and became the all-time leading scorer in Big South history with 213 goals. Mena Loescher added two, and Kay Rosselli and Mackie Scheib each had one.
HPU led 4-2 at halftime, and after the Wildcats tied it, Loescher made it 5-4. Davidson scored five straight to lead 9-5 going into the fourth and added two more before Hormes scored twice to cut the margin to 11-7.
"Credit to Davidson, I thought they did a great job responding after halftime,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said in a release. “I was happy with the way our team came out and executed in the first half. It didn't take us long to settle in, but we lost focus several times through the game, got off the game plan and just let our inexperience get the best of us. I'm optimistic that we have the skills to compete against the best, but we will need to figure out a way to execute when things are tight. I'm excited to get back to work in practice this week."
HPU returns to action on Feb. 20 at home against Duke.