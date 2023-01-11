HIGH POINT — High Point University needed a big second half to offset a poor first half against Charleston Southern in Big South women’s basketball Wednesday night in the Qubein Center.

Down by as many as 19 in the first half and 17 at halftime against a team that entered the night with two victories this season, the Panthers took the lead with just over a minute left in the game on the strength of a 20-3 run and held on for a 60-57 victory.

Trending Videos