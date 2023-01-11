HIGH POINT — High Point University needed a big second half to offset a poor first half against Charleston Southern in Big South women’s basketball Wednesday night in the Qubein Center.
Down by as many as 19 in the first half and 17 at halftime against a team that entered the night with two victories this season, the Panthers took the lead with just over a minute left in the game on the strength of a 20-3 run and held on for a 60-57 victory.
HPU, which fell behind 26-10 as CSU shot 61.1% in the first quarter as HPU had trouble generating offense in the half court, switched to a 2-3 zone at the start of the third quarter and stuck with it for the rest of the game as it paid dividends.
The Panthers (5-10, 3-2 Big South) held the Lady Bucs (2-14, 0-5) to 24,2% shooting (8 of 33) in the second half. HPU scored in transition off the misses and did a much better job running its offense and driving to the basket in the last two periods as they hit 12 of 22 shots (54.5%).
“We did make the adjustment to go to the 2-3 zone,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “I just said they played harder and we have to have a better 20 minutes. We didn’t run our offense in the first half.”
Down 37-20 at the half, HPU opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and got within eight at 37-29. The comeback then stalled until the fourth quarter. Down 50-37 after the Lady Bucs scored the first bucket of the period, HPU kept CSU from scoring on 10 of its next 11 possessions.
HPU started the blitz with six points in a row on a free throw, a three-point play by Jenson Edwards, and Skyler Curran’s layup on an inbounds play.
After a Charleston 3, HPU tallied 14 in a row. Anna Hager hit a 3, then forced a turnover that lead to another three-point play by Curran. Nakyah Terrell drove for a layup and Curran hit six straight free throws that put HPU up 57-53.
Charleston hit a bucket, Curran countered with two more free throws, the Bucs drove for a layup and Jordan Edwards hit 1 of 2 free throws for the 60-57 lead with 8.3 seconds left. Charleston was unable to get off a 3-point shot and missed a 2-point try at the buzzer.
HPU was down as much as 31-12, and the 19-point comeback tied for the school’s fourth biggest against a Big South opponent.
Curran led the Panthers with 24 points that included 11 of the last 14. Terrell added 10,
“I was just in position to get to the basket,” Curran said. “The last couple of plays they tried to jump around and get a steal, so there was no one in front of me.”
Kennedi Jackson, who burned HPU in the first quarter, led the Bucs with 15.
An injury sustained by guard Callie Scheier added to the dour first half.
Scheier collided with a Bucs player going for an offensive rebound, landed awkwardly and appeared to hurt her knee with just over a minute left in the second quarter. She was carried from the floor to the bench by Lamani Simmons and then was helped to the locker room.
Banbury said Scheier will be examined by a doctor on Friday.
The Panthers return to action on Saturday at Presbyterian.