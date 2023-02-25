newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s women’s basketball team posted a Senior Day win on Saturday. It didn’t come about the way that one of the seniors, Jenson Edwards, would have liked.

The Panthers struggled on offense for the most part from late in the first quarter on, made careless turnovers at times and escaped with a 48-47 victory over Big South foe Winthrop after another senior, Skyler Curran, put them ahead by making the second of two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.

