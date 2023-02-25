HIGH POINT — High Point University’s women’s basketball team posted a Senior Day win on Saturday. It didn’t come about the way that one of the seniors, Jenson Edwards, would have liked.
The Panthers struggled on offense for the most part from late in the first quarter on, made careless turnovers at times and escaped with a 48-47 victory over Big South foe Winthrop after another senior, Skyler Curran, put them ahead by making the second of two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.
“It feels like a win but we didn’t play great at all from the start,” said Edwards, who led the Panthers with 17 points. “Obviously we wanted to come hot but we came out slow and turned the ball over. We weren’t playing good defense, good help defense, which is something we didn’t do last game either (a loss at Radford). But a win feels good. We pulled it out and we had players come off the bench and step up.”
The Panthers came up with a defensive play on the Eagles last possession. Shamyjha Price, who led the Eagles with 15 points, drove toward the basket and launched a layup attempting to score the game winner but HPU forward Shakira Baskerville, whom head coach Chelsea Banbury put back in the game for additional height alongside Amaria McNear, got a piece of the ball and the Panthers grabbed the rebound.
“First, I wasn’t going to put anyone on the ball on the inbounds because if they were going to go quick into the post, the person on the inbounder was going to be back and jamming things up,” Banbury said. “They threw it in and there were a bunch of people to help and there were only five seconds. They tried to drive baseline and there were a slew of people there. Amaria is big. It’s hard to score over her. She came over to help and we came out with the ball.”
Edwards, Curran and Jordan Edwards, three of the four seniors honored before the game along with Courtney Meadows hugged shortly after the final horn sounded.
Curran and the Edwards duo have been regular starters during their tenures. Meadows, who has played little his season because of injury, and Baskerville started in place of guard Nakyah Terrell and forward Claire Wyatt, who were held out of the game by Banbury as a precautionary measure after suffering minor injuries this week.
Meadows, who had played 18 minutes this season before Saturday, played 21 minutes,
Banbury expects both to be available when the second-seeded Panthers (15-13, 13-5) open play in the Big South tournament with a quarterfinal game on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday’s first round game between Charleston Southern and USC Upstate.
Winthrop dropped to 8-21, 6-12.
The 48 points was a season-low for HPU. Curran added 14 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Edwards dished seven assists and grabbed five rebounds.
The Panthers needed to shoot 50 percent from the field in the fourth to finish at 36,2 percent (17 of 47 for the game). They committed 18 turnovers which the Eagles turned into 23 points.
“We got a little stagnant, especially on the offensive end of things,” Banbury said. “You know, not getting into action that we wanted or to break their press. It took us 20 seconds to run our offense. We didn’t get into much at the offensive end. It’s tough being shorthanded. Claire and Nakyah and Claire have been a big part of what we’ve done this year. Not having them translated to what we did on the floor. But, we made enough plays to get the win and I’m proud of them for that.”
HPU led 13-3 after the first quarter then fell behind 24-20 at halftime. The Panthers trailed by five after aWinthrop bucket with two minutes left in the third period then went on a 9-0 run that ended with Edwards’ 3 for a 36-32 HPU lead with 8:35 to go.
HPU stayed ahead until a Winthrop bucket made it 45-45 with 1:27 remaining. Curran made 1 of 2 free throws with 50 seconds left and Winthrop regained the lead on Price’s layup with 34 seconds to go.