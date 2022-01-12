SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Callie Scheier scored 23 points and the High Point University women’s basketball team claimed its first Big South victory of the season, defeating USC Upstate 83-73 on Wednesday.
The Panthers (4-9,1-1), playing for the first time since Jan. 1, led by eight entering the final quarter and held off the Spartans (9-4, 1-1) by hitting 13 of 17 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter. HPU shot 47.2% from the field for the game, including 43.6% (17 of 39) from 3-point range.
Scheier’s scoring came on five 3s in 10 attempts and a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line. Cydney Johnson added 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, and Jaden Wrightsell had 11 points in 12 minutes off the bench. Claire Wyatt grabbed 11 rebounds and scored nine points.
Chelia Watson scored 22 to lead the Spartans, who shot 49% from the floor. Rachel Rose added 16 and Jada Logan had 10.
HPU never trailed after going in front 28-25 on Scheier’s 3 with 6:33 left in the second quarter. The Panthers led 35-31 on Johnson’s three with 35 second left in the half.
USC Upstate managed to tie at 41-41 with 6:10 left in the third period but HPU took control with an 11-3 run that put it up 57-48 with 53 second left in the period. Wrightsell, Nakyah Terrell and Courtney Meadows each hit a 3 during the run that also included a layup from Wrightsell.
HPU prevented the Spartans from getting close in the fourth quarter, leading by no less than six and by as many as 12, that at 71-59 with 3:39 left.
The Panthers return to action on Saturday against Campbell in the Qubein Center.