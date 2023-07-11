HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s basketball team plans to spend Thanksgiving weekend in St. Thomas.
The Panthers have been announced as one of the eight teams participating in the U.S. Virgin Island Paradise Jam at University of Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center from Nov. 23-25.
HPU will be in the Reef bracket along with South Florida, Texas and Arizona State. The tournament's Island bracket comprises North Carolina State, Colorado, Kentucky and Cincinnati.
"I am really excited to be able to go to such a neat destination and play great competition," HPU Head Coach Chelsea Banbury said. "I think it will be a great test for our team and get us ready for a competitive season. I'm also very grateful for our administration and President (Nido) Qubein in giving us the support to make a trip like this possible."
Champions in each bracket will be crowned using a round-robin format. HPU plays South Florida on Nov. 23 at 6:45 p.m., Texas on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. and Arizona State on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Games will be televised on the ESPN family of networks.
HPU BASEBALL
HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball program has added Jerry Edwards as its pitching coach.
Edwards joins the Panthers after spending the past four seasons at Jacksonville University, where he helped develop one of the top pitching staffs in the ASUN Conference, won the 2021 ASUN Baseball Championship, and helped the team advance to the Columbia Regional.
Prior to Jacksonville, Edwards spent seven years on Link Jarrett’s staff at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Eleven of his pitchers went on to be drafted, including a school-record four in 2018. Two Spartans went on to win SoCon Pitcher of the Year, and UNCG captured the 2017 SoCon Championship, advancing to the Clemson Regional and picking up a win over St. John's.
POST 87 ADVANCES TO AREA III SEMIS
MOCKSVILLE – High Point Post 87 topped host Mocksville-Davie 5-3 on Monday in the second game of their American Legion baseball series.
The HiToms, the top seed from the North Division, clinched the best-of-three series 2-0 and will face Kannapolis, the No. 2 seed from the South, in the best-of-five Area III semifinals this weekend.
Game 1 will be Thursday at Northwest Cabarrus. Post 87 will host games Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, the series finale Monday.
The HiToms scored five runs in the seventh to lead 5-0. Landon Mowery, Tyler Shafer, Wyatt Stanley and Devin Villaman each had two hits for Post 87. Tanner Royals earned the pitching win – allowing just one hit and no walks while striking out five in 6 2/3 innings. Trace Aufderhar picked up the save.
HITOMS FALL TO HOLLY SPRINGS
THOMASVILLE – The HiToms lost 11-3 against the Holly Springs Salamanders in Coastal Plain League baseball Monday night at Finch Field.
Jack Spyke had two hits and an RBI for High Point-Thomasville (10-18 overall, 2-4 second half), while Kane Kepley and Austin Dearing each had a hit and an RBI. Merritt Beeker took the loss in 1 1/3 innings as the Salamanders led 9-0 through three innings.
Beeker (pitcher), Dearing (outfield), Will Verdung (third base) and JD Suarez (shortstop) have also been selected to represent the CPL West All-Stars in next week’s CPL All-Star Game. The events will be Tuesday and Wednesday in Lexington County, South Carolina.