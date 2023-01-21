HIGH POINT – Jenson Edwards didn’t let the effects of a hard collision stop her for long on Saturday as High Point University defeated Radford 70-62 on Saturday in Big South women’s basketball at the Qubein Center.

Edwards scored 17 points as three other Panthers also cracked double figures, grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists despite missing about six minutes after running blindly into an illegal screen set by Highlanders center Vanessa Blake and crashing to the floor with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter.

