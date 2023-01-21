HIGH POINT – Jenson Edwards didn’t let the effects of a hard collision stop her for long on Saturday as High Point University defeated Radford 70-62 on Saturday in Big South women’s basketball at the Qubein Center.
Edwards scored 17 points as three other Panthers also cracked double figures, grabbed five rebounds and dished five assists despite missing about six minutes after running blindly into an illegal screen set by Highlanders center Vanessa Blake and crashing to the floor with about 90 seconds left in the third quarter.
“I just told myself to attack more,” Edwards said. “I haven’t been as aggressive as I have in the past. I put my focus today on getting to the rim. I was definitely more aggressive getting off screen and attacking the basket.”
Edwards, who left the court holding her head, returned to the game with just under six minutes left in the game. And on the Panthers' ensuing possession, she passed the ball to Claire Wyatt for a bucket that was part of a 8-1 run that stopped Radford’s last serious run at the lead and ended with HPU ahead 62-51 with 5:14 to play.
The Panthers, who notched their fourth straight victory and improved to 8-10 and 5-2 in the Big South got a series of stops during that stretch and continued to get them, staying ahead by at least seven until the final minute.
Radford made just 6 of 19 shots in the final period and shot 39.7% (23 of 68 for the game). The Highlanders had more points off turnovers (19-17) and more fastbreak points (22-6).
“I was really happy with our halfcourt defense,” HPU coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They scored a lot of points in transition and off our turnovers.It was hard for them to score in the halfcourt and that’s the players taking our scout and gameplan seriously, so I was happy with that.”
Skyler Curran added 14 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Edwards 13 points and six rebounds and Wyatt 10 points as at least three Panthers scored in double figures for the fifth time in eight games.
HPU, which hit 27 of 63 shots but only 5 for 23 from 3, led for all but 51 seconds. That included 30 seconds before the Panthers scored the first bucket of the game on the way to an early 10-2 lead and the rest after the Highlanders hit a 3 off a fastbreak that completed a 7-0 and forced a 39-39 tie.
Banbury called timeout and the Panthers ran off seven quick points on a jumper from Jenson Edwards, a 3 by Jordan Edwards and a layup by Nakyah Terrell after a deflection by Wyatt.
“We weren’t getting matched up in transition,” Banbury said of the Highlanders’ tying run. “I told them, ‘You guys aren’t crashing (the boards) and were not getting matched up in transition. That’s not communicating, that’s not effort. Let’s finish the game.’”
Ashlyn Traylor, the Highlanders’ top offensive threat, scored 21 points but six of those came in the final minute as Radford dropped to 8-11 and 4-4 in the conference. Blake added 15 and Carmen Williams had 10.
HPU plays at Campbell on Wednesday.