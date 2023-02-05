CHARLESTON, S.C – Claire Wyatt led five scorers in double figures and High Point University defeated Charleston Southern 71-55 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday at the CSU FIeld House.
Wyatt scored 14 points. Nakyah Terrell added 13, and Skyler Curran, Anna Hager and Shakira Baskerville added 10 each as HPU, 10-12 overall, improved to 8-4 in the league. The Panthers remained tied with Campbell for second place and play host to the Camels on Wednesday.
Terrell also had eight rebounds as HPU held a 38-28 advantage on the glass.
Keyed by hitting 10-14 shots in building a 25-14 by the end of the first quarter, HPU shot just over 50 percent from the field (28 of 55) for the game while holding the Bucs to 37,3 percent (22 of 59). Charleston Southern dropped to 4-19, 2-10.
Up just 12-11, HPU scored the next 13 points in the third quarter for a 25-14 before the Bucs canned a 3 at the end of the period.
Terrell canned a 3 in starting the run that also included a jumper by Jensen Edwards, a three-point play from Baskerville, a jumper from Hager and a trey from Baskerville.
HPU led 37-22 at the half. The Bucs got as close as eight in the third quarter. HPU then stretched the lead, building the margin to as much as 23 (69-46) with three minutes left.