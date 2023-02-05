newhpu.jpg

CHARLESTON, S.C – Claire Wyatt led five scorers in double figures and High Point University defeated Charleston Southern 71-55 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday at the CSU FIeld House.

Wyatt scored 14 points. Nakyah Terrell added 13, and Skyler Curran, Anna Hager and Shakira Baskerville added 10 each as HPU, 10-12 overall, improved to 8-4 in the league. The Panthers remained tied with Campbell for second place and play host to the Camels on Wednesday.

