HIGH POINT — High Point University had its opportunities, but it just couldn’t put them away.
The Panthers fought through a cold-shooting night to lead much of a close game but couldn’t quite hold off rival Elon down the stretch in falling 68-66 to open the women’s basketball season Tuesday night in the Qubein Center.
“That was a tough one,” High Point coach Chelsea Banbury said. “The good news is that I think we have a lot of room for improvement. And those improvements can be made pretty quickly. Elon was tough — they got an offensive rebound at the end, she got fouled and knocked down her free throws. It hurts, but we’ve got another one on Friday.”
Skyler Curran, the Big South Conference’s preseason player of the year, scored 17 points — hitting five 3-pointers — to lead the Panthers. But she suffered what appeared to be a knee injury with 4:11 left in the game, hobbled off with the help of the athletic training staff and did not return.
Jaden Wrightsell, a graduate transfer, added 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, while Callie Scheier followed with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting for High Point, which shot 29% from the field in the first half in trailing by one into halftime but shot 48% in the second half to finish at 37% for the game.
“There were a lot of bright spots,” Banbury said. “Down the stretch, at the end of the game, I thought our defense looked really good. ... And when we ran things correctly, we got easy shots. So, it’s just understanding what we do, the shots we want to take and how we can get those shots.”
After the Panthers led by eight in the first half and the Phoenix led by seven in the second half, the teams — which combined for 11 ties and seven lead changes — were tied with 21/2 minutes left. Claire Wyatt gave High Point a lead on a layup with 2:18 left, but Elon answered with 1:07 left to tie it once again.
The Panthers ran their offense with under a minute left, but Jenson Edwards’ driving shot was waved off for a shot-clock violation with 33.7 seconds left. Elon then missed a tough layup but grabbed the offensive rebound under the basket. Evonna McGill drew a foul with 3.0 seconds left and sank the two free throws.
After a timeout, which advanced the ball up the right sideline near midcourt, High Point got the ball to Edwards — who got off a left-handed shot in the paint just before time expired. But the ball glanced off the rim, sealing the win for the Phoenix — who are coached by former North Carolina star Charlotte Smith.
“I thought it was a good look,” Banbury said. “She was there and we just missed it short over the front of the rim. ... But what bothers me more is that we gave up an offensive rebound for the free throws at the other end. But that’s how the game goes. We’ll learn from it and move on to Friday.”
Brie Perpignan scored 23 points to lead Elon, which shot 46% for the game — including 54% over the middle two quarters. McGill followed with 15 points. The Phoenix — who appeared to have the size advantage — finished with a 40-29 advantage in rebounds.
The Panthers — the reigning conference champions — play again Friday at home against East Carolina at 7 p.m.
ELON 68, HPU WOMEN 66
ELON 15 18 19 16 — 68
HPU 20 12 19 15 — 66
ELON (1-0)
Brie Perpignan 23, Evonna McGill 15, Ariana Nance 12, Taylor 7, Harmon 4, Carter 4, James 3
HIGH POINT (0-1)
Skyler Curran 17, Jaden Wrightsell 16, Callie Scheier 10, Wyatt 9, Terrell 7, Je. Edwards 5, Jo. Edwards 2