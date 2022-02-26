BUIES CREEK — Campbell pulled away in overtime and defeated High Point University 60-53 in the Big South regular-season women’s basketball finale for both schools Saturday in Gore Arena.
The Camel (21-6) claimed the Big South regular season title by improving to 15-2 after holding the Panthers to 0 of 4 from the field in the extra period. HPU, which had won 10 of 11, finished the regular season 16-13 and at 13-5 in the conference, tied Garnder-Webb for fourth place.
HPU trailed 49-40 with 3:28 left in regulation but closed with a 10-1 run, forcing the overtime when Cydney Johnson scored with 4.4 second left for a 50-50 tie. HPU opened the overtime scoring on Jaden Wrightsell’s free throws with 3:26 to go.
Campbell took the lead at 54-53 with 1:33 to go and then added a layup and a 3 for a six-point advantage with 25 seconds left.
Nakyah Terrell led HPU with 20 points and grabbed six rebounds. Jenson Edwards had 14 points and seven rebounds.
Taya Bolden led the Camels with 20 points. Luana Serranho had 12, and Faith Price and Svenia Nurenberg netted nine each.
MEN’S LACROSSEANNAPOLIS, Md. — Michael Ippolito scored the go-ahead goal with 4:17 left and High Point University rallied for a 14-13 victory over the Naval Academy in non-conference men’s lacrosse Saturday.
Ippolito’s goal was his fourth of the game and his seventh of the season. Asher Nolting put the ball in the net three times. Brayden Mayea added two goals, and Hunter Vines, Nick Rizzo and Nick Murphy had one each.
Navy bolted to an early 4-1 lead and was up 6-2 after the first period. HPU whittled the margin to 9-7 at halftime thanks to two man-advantage goals. The Panthers took their first lead at 12-11 on Rizzo’s goal with two seconds left in the third quarter.
The Midshipmen forged ties at 12-12 and 13-13 before Ippolito scored what proved to be the game winner.
Nolting dished five assists. Jack Vanoverbeke, Jack Sawyer and Colin Cook had one. Collin Hoben won 7 of 15 faceoffs while Joey Dahlakemper was 4 of 10. Panther goalie Parker Green made eight saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSEHARRISONBURG, Va. — High Point fell to No.18-ranked James Madison 11-6 in non-conference women’s lacrosse Saturday at Sentara Park.
Abby Hormes led the Panthers (0-3) with four goals. The first two, both assisted by Nicole Pugh, put HPU up 2-1.
JMU (2-2) then scored four in a row and later five in row to lead 10-3. Hormes also scored the Panthers’ last two goals. Emma Genovese and Kay Rosselli added a goal each. Mena Leoscher assisted on Rosselli’s goal.
HPU faces Michigan at the U.S. Lacrosse Headquarters in Maryland on Wednesday.