CHARLOTTE — Gardner-Webb guard Jhessyka Williams took over when it mattered most.

Williams, who scored a game-high 33 and grabbed 11 rebounds, netted 10 straight points in a 14-0 run over the first six minutes the start of the fourth that put the Runnin’ Bulldogs in control as they defeated High Point University 74-61 in the championship game of the Big South women’s basketball tournament Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum.

