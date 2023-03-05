CHARLOTTE — Gardner-Webb guard Jhessyka Williams took over when it mattered most.
Williams, who scored a game-high 33 and grabbed 11 rebounds, netted 10 straight points in a 14-0 run over the first six minutes the start of the fourth that put the Runnin’ Bulldogs in control as they defeated High Point University 74-61 in the championship game of the Big South women’s basketball tournament Sunday at Bojangles Coliseum.
With the win, Gardner-Webb (29-4) earned the Big South’s automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. High Point (17-14), as the league’s second-place finisher in the regular season, receives the conference’s automatic berth to the WNIT.
“We’re not happy with the way that ended up,” High Point head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “I am proud of the girls. We fought for 40 minutes and we played hard. Gardner-Webb’s proved they are a good team all year. They made a few more plays than we did and came out on top.”
With the Panthers up one, Ki’Ari Cain started the Runnin’ Bulldogs big run with a reverse layup that was part of her 14 points.
Next came a crucial play that started during Gardner-Webb’s next possession. HPU guard Skyler Curran stole the ball from Williams and was on verge of going in for a layup when Williams stole the ball, went the other way and nailed a jump shot at the end of a fastbreak.
Williams then scored on a scoop shot, made two free throws, was fouled after making another steal and hit those free throws and picked another steal and scored on another fastbreak layup for a 60-49 lead. Layken Cox, who scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, capped the run with a layup.
“They did a good job of turning us over,” said Jenson Edwards, who led HPU with 18 points. “They’re long and athletic and we were just showing them where we were going to pass it and they were making plays. Defensively we had a lot of breakdowns in personnel.”
Williams was named the tournament MVP. Edwards and Curran, who scored 11 but hit just 3 of 19 shots, were named to the all-tournament team as was Gardner-Webb guard and High Point native Lauren Bevis.
“She’s a great player and she’s done it all year,” Banbury said of Williams. “It’s hard for one person to guard her. We had some breakdowns on where we wanted the help to come from and where we wanted to catch the ball.”
After the big run, HPU failed to get closer than nine as Gardner-Webb hit 13 of 16 free throws and finished 16 of 20 for the quarter. The Panthers hit just 4 of 16 shots in the final 10 minutes.
Gardner-Webb’s big run followed HPU’s last big bright spot, six straight points in the last 25 seconds of the third quarter that put the Panthers one going into the fourth quarter.
Edwards started it with stepback jumper, Nakyah Terrell drove for a fastbreak layup and Edwards his a baseline jumper that beat the buzzer for a slim 49-48 cushion that was HPU’s only lead after Gardner-Webb went up 27-26 with 3:45 left in the second quarter.
“We were feeling confident.” Edwards said. “We felt we had the momentum. We did a good job of playing until the end. We didn’t give up. We kept fouling to get them to the free throw line and tried to get stops. I’m proud of the team. We gave a full effort and played for the entire 40 minutes.”
HPU led all of the first quarter, getting off to a hot start keyed by all of Anna Hager’s seven points, and led 18-10 at the end of the period after forcing seven turnovers and holding Gardner-Webb to 4 of 13 shooting.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs wiped out the deficit in the first 2:30 of the second quarter with nine straight points, the first four from Bevis.