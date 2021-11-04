HIGH POINT — The High Point University women’s basketball team continues preparations for the upcoming season when it plays Division II Mount Olive in an exhibition game tonight in the new Qubein Arena.
It will be the Panthers first action since the program’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament in March ended with a 102-59 first-round loss to Connecticut. HPU, which wnet 22-7 last season, got there by winning the program’s first Big South Tournament championship.
The Panthers return most of their key players, starting with Big South Player of the Year Skyler Curran, who averaged 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game last season. The Panthers also return wings Jordan Edwards, Jenson Edwards and Claire Wyatt: center Amaria McNear, who was sidelined last season by a knee injury; and guards Callie Scheier, Courtney Meadows, Laimani Simmons and Cydney Johnson.
Jenson Edwards was the second leading scorer and rebounder last season at 14.6 points and 5.7 boards per game.
The Panthers added 5-10 grad transfer Jaden Wrightsell, 5-7 junior college transfer Hayley Berfield; and two freshmen — 5-6 Nakyah Terrell from Ohio and 6-1 Shakira Baskerville, who followed Curran and Scheier to HPU from West Forsyth.
Mount Olive went 7-7 overall and 6-6 in Conference Carolinas last season. The Trojans return their top two scorers — guard Azariah Fields ( 14.3 point per game) and forward Ivanda Hudakova (13.8 points per game).
HPU opens the regular season when it hosts Elon on Tuesday.