SPARTANBURG, S.C. — High Point University built a big lead by halftime and wallopped USC-Upstate 83-51 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday.
The Panthers, 14-12 overall, improved to 12-4 in the conference and clinched the second seed in the league tournament as third place Campbell lost and fell three games behind HPU at 9-7 with two games remaining.
Jenson Edwards, who hit 4 of 4 shots from 3 and 6 of 7 overall, scored 20 in leading the Panthers. Nakyah Terrell added 16 points, Sharika Baskerville 12, Skyler Curran 11 and Claire Wyatt 10. Jordan Edwards netted seven points and dished eight assists.
The Panthers hit 14 of 28 shots from behind the 3-point line while Upstate was just 3 of 15.
HPU made 10-16 shots and led 30-16 after a first quarter in which the Spartans hit of 7 of 12.
The Panthers then held Upstate to 1 of 11 shooting in the second quarter in expanding the lead 49-24 at halftime, then stretched the margin to 71-39 by the end of the third quarter.
The Panthers play at Radford on Wednesday and close the regular season at home against Winthrop on Saturday.