SPARTANBURG, S.C. — High Point University built a big lead by halftime and wallopped USC-Upstate 83-51 in Big South women’s basketball Saturday.

The Panthers, 14-12 overall, improved to 12-4 in the conference and clinched the second seed in the league tournament as third place Campbell lost and fell three games behind HPU at 9-7 with two games remaining.

