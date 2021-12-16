A capsule look at the today’s High Point University women’s basketball game at South Florida:
• What: HPU women at No. 16 South Florida Bulls
• Records: HPU 3-5: USF 6-3
• Where: Yuengling Center, Tampa, Fla.
• When: 7 p.m.
• Television: ESPN+
• Of note: Game against USF starts a three-game Florida swing for the Panthers. HPU will play Dayton on Monday and Florida Gulf Coast on Tuesday in the West Palm Beach Invitational. . .Panthers have never played against any of the three teams. . .Panthers are playing for the first time since defeating King 76-56 on Dec. 9. . .Jenson Edwards and Jaden Wrightsell notched double-doubles against the Tornado. . .Wrightsell leads the Big South in field goal shooting at 54.2 percent. . .Edwards ranks fifth in the Big South with 28 assists and is third with 5.3 defensive rebounds per game. . .USF is 2-2 against Top 25 teams, with wins over Oregon and Stanford, and losses to Connecticut and Tennessee. . .Bulls went 19-4 last season, losing to N.C. State in the second-round of the NCAA tournament after the Panthers lost to UConn in the first round. . .HPU is seeking its first victory over a top-25 opponent. . .Bethany Mununga of USF ranks third nationally with 13 rebounds per game. . .Eliza Pinzan is tied for 17th nationally in total assists with 54 . . .Sydni Harvey leads the Bulls in scoring at 13.7 points per game, followed by Elena Tsineke (12.3) and Pinzan (11.3)