CHARLOTTE — High Point University is in the championship game of the Big South women’s basketball tournament for the second time in three seasons.
The second-seeded Panthers regained their rhythm on offense for the first time in three games and played suffocating defense as they topped No. 3-seed Campbell 69-50 Saturday night in Bojangles Coliseum.
Skyler Curran, scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds as HPU (17-13) advanced to play top-seed Gardner-Webb on Sunday at 6 p.m. The Runnin’ Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter and defeated Radford 89-81 in overtime.
Curran helped lead the Panthers to its first tournament championship two seasons ago. Gardner-Webb dethroned HPU in the quarter-finals last year and won both meetings this season.
Shakira Baskerville added 14 points, Jordan Edwards 10 and Nakyah Terrell eight.
Concentrating on making it difficult for the Camels to score in the paint, HPU held Campbell to 14 of 45 field goals and just 5 of 20 in the second half.
The Camels made just one bucket in the third quarter and stayed close by hitting 12 of 16 free throws.
HPU, getting open looks from beyond 3-point arc and getting the ball in the paint, made 19 of 37 shots in the last three quarters.
The Panthers, who fell behind 9-3 in the opening minutes, erased the deficit behind Curran’s shooting and went up for the first time at 18-16 with just under six minutes in the second quarter. The score remained tight and was tied 22-22 before HPU started to pull away. The Panthers ended the half on a 10-4 run that included a 3 and two free throws from Baskerville and two free throws and a three-point play from Curran.
The Panthers started slowing the Camels’ offense after head coach Chelsea Banbury inserted Amaria McNear, who has played sparingly this season, to defend Campbell center Christabel Ezumah with double-team help, after Ezumah scored six of her team high 11 points early.
HPU led 32-26 at the half then started the third quarter on a 11-4 swing, keyed by two 3s from Terrell and one from Curran, for a 43-30 cushion.
Campbell never got closer than nine. Up 51-40 at the end of the third quarter, HPU started the fourth on an 11-2 binge that included five points from Curran, four from Baskerville and two from Terrell. That put the lead at 20 and it grew to as many as 24.