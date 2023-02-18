newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jackson Melton tripled and drove in a run in the eighth that proved to be the difference and High Point University held on to defeat Bryant University 7-6 on Saturday at WIlliard Stadium.

Blake Sutton, who hit a walk-off grand slam on Friday, smashed two more homers and Brett Ahalt smacked one as the Panthers improved to 2-0 and clinched its season-opening series against the Bulldogs.

