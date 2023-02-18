HIGH POINT — Jackson Melton tripled and drove in a run in the eighth that proved to be the difference and High Point University held on to defeat Bryant University 7-6 on Saturday at WIlliard Stadium.
Blake Sutton, who hit a walk-off grand slam on Friday, smashed two more homers and Brett Ahalt smacked one as the Panthers improved to 2-0 and clinched its season-opening series against the Bulldogs.
“Getting a series win — we talk about this,” HPU head coach Joey Hammond said. “This is obviously the first goal when you go into a weekend series: is to come out victorious for the weekend. To secure that on Saturday, is obviously super important because you have the ability to potentially separate yourself.”
The series concludes on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Williard Stadium.
“We talk about championship-level teams that have the ability to not only win a series but finish the series,” Hammond said. “If you have the chance to sweep a team, you need to try and take advantage of that. If we want to be a championship-level team, that’s what we are going to have to be able to do. To put ourselves in that situation, is encouraging but the next step is the most important step: we need to be able to finish.”
All of HPU’s home runs were solo shots. Ahalt’s blast opened the scoring in the first. Sutton put the Panthers up 5-3 in the sixth with his first and his second one provided the first of two runs in the eighth. Melton later tripled up the middle, scoring Cole Singsank with what proved to the winning run when Gavin Norigea hit a three-run bomb for the Bulldogs in the top of the ninth.
Connor Smith then replaced Carter Sheppard and got the final out.
Patrick Libby, who got the final out in the fifth in relief of starter Brett Wozniak, got the win as the pitcher of record when the Panthers took the lead with three in the fifth.
With HPU down 2-1, Javon Fields laced a score tying RBI double. Trenton Pallas scored on a wild pitch and Fields scored, extending the lead to 4-2, on Cael Chatahm’s ground out.