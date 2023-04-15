newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — High Point University’s women won eight events on the way to finishing second in team standings and the Panther men won six times and took third as a team in the Meet of Champions track and field meet that ended Saturday at Vert Stadium.

Lindsay Cooper and Alicia Dawson each won twice for the Panther women. Cooper took the 110 hurdles as teammate Ebba Ahman finished third, and the 400 hurdles in 59.47 seconds after passing Ahman down the stretch.

