HIGH POINT — High Point University’s women won eight events on the way to finishing second in team standings and the Panther men won six times and took third as a team in the Meet of Champions track and field meet that ended Saturday at Vert Stadium.
Lindsay Cooper and Alicia Dawson each won twice for the Panther women. Cooper took the 110 hurdles as teammate Ebba Ahman finished third, and the 400 hurdles in 59.47 seconds after passing Ahman down the stretch.
Dawson won the long jump with a mark of 5.96 meters and the triple jump at 12.06 meters.
Nikki Frail won the triple jump in a personal-best time of 2:10.07 as team champ Elon took six of the next seven places.
Olive Allen took the lead with three laps to go. pulled away and won by nearly 21 seconds in the 5,000 meters. Sydney Koker took the high jump with a leap of 1.73 meter. Tessa Webb ran away and won the 3,000 steeplechase by 6:10.
HPU finished a close second to Elon in the 4x400 relay. Rachel Vesper finished second and Anjali Mead was third in the pole vault.
Elon took the team title with 191 points, HPU had 154, followed by Charlotte (130.5), George Mason (91.5), William & Mary (87), Campbell (42) and Charleston Southern (29).
Chris Van Niekirk was a two-time winner for the HPU men, taking the discus with a meet record toss of 58.08 meters and the shot put with a throw of 17.71 meters.
Evan Mills of the Panthers edged teammate Felix Leblanc as they went 1-2 in the decathlon. Mills won the 400m, 1500m and javelin on the way to finishing with 6,531 points, Victories in the shot put, 110 hurdles and discus helped Leblanc total 6,494 points.
Jake Tarosky won the steeplechase in 9:14.55 as teammates Aiden Morrison and Mills finished third and fifth. Terri Burton set a met record of :52.13 as he prevailed in the 400 hurdles. Jackson Tuomey won the pole vault by clearing 4.95 meters.
HPU’s 4 x 100 relay team finished second as did Graham Ferguson in the 1,500, Alex Hoffman in the hammer throw and Hunter Steinauin the 5,000. Larry Coaxum was third in the long jump.
George Mason won the team title with 194.5 points. Charlotte was second with 178, followed by HPU (174.5), Campbell (61), Charleston Southern (53) and William & Mary (47).
WOMEN’S GOLF
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Campbell won the last match and defeated High Point University 3-2 in the match play finals of the Big South women’s golf championship at The Links at Stoney Point.
It was the first trip to the championship round for the Panthers in program history.
Tomita Arejola of the Camels defeated Freja Ekman 1-up in the deciding match when both players bogeyed the final hole.
Sarah Kahn, who won medalist honors in the tournament’s stroke play portion and a spot in the NCAA regionals, defeated Sann Lundmark 3-and-1 and Ella Perne of HPU defeated Taylah Ellems 3-and-2 in putting HPU up 2-1.
Patricia Garre Munoz drew Campbell even by defeating Vynie Chen 4-and-2/ Isabella Hahne of the Camels defeated Danielle Suh 2-and-1 in the first match.
HPU defeated Gardner-Webb 3-2 in the semifinals when Perne took the final match 1-up. After the Runnin’ Bulldogs won the first match 6-and-5, Khan won 5-and-4 over Georgia Barr. Gardner-Webb went ahead with a 3-and-2 victory and Ekman knotted the match by defeating Katelyn Griggs 2-and-1.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CLINTON, S.C. — Jordan Miles scored four goals while Mena Loescher and Mandy Brockamp added a hat-trick each as High Point downed Presbyterian 16-12 in Big South women’s lacrosse Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium.
The Panthers (5-9, 4-2 Big South) trailed 8-6 in the second quarter before going on a tear that included seven straight goals and 10 of 12. It ended with HPU ahead 16-10 with 3:31 remaining.
Kay Rosselli put the ball in the cage twice for the Panthers. Emma Nowakowski, Shannon Smith, Bruce Grace and Esprit Cha added one each.
HPU was a perfect 14 of 14 in clear attempts. The Panthers won 22 draw controls, 13 of them by Brockamp, while Presbyterian had just 10. Taylor Suplee snared six saves in goal.
HPU returns to action on Saturday at home against Wofford.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT — High Point University prevailed 5-2 over Gardner-Webb in the first game of a Big South baseball doubleheader Saturday at Williard Stadium. The Runnin’ Bulldogs took the night cap 10-5.
HPU moved to 11-24 and 5-8 while Gardner-Webb went to 22-11, 10-4.
Charlie Klingler drove in three runs and Cael Chatham two in the first game, which was postponed because of thunderstorms on Friday.
Chatham hit a two-run homer in the first. After Gardner-Webb plated two in the top of the fourth, Klinger laced a two-run double that scored what proved to be the winning runs. Klingler added a RBI single in the fifth.
Gus Hughes, who started on the mound for HPU and went seven innings, was the winning pitcher (5-4). He allowed seven hits and two runs, struck out four and walked two Dalton Williams pitched a hitless ninth and picked up his first save of the season.
In the second game, Gardner-Webb broke a 2-2 deadlock with four runs in the fourth then added one in the sixth and three in the seventh for a 10-3 lead.
Brett Ahalt hit a two-run homer in the third for the 2-2 tie. Cole Singsank drilled a solo homer in the fifth and the ninth. The Panthers also scored on a fielder’s choice in the eighth.
MEN’S LACROSSE
RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond dominated the third quarter and defeated High Point University 13-9 in Atlantic-10 men’s lacrosse Saturday at Robins Stadium.
Brayden Mayea tallied a hat-trick for the Panthers, pushing his total for the season to 33. Jack Van Overbeke and Jaxon Lamb had two each. Nick Rizzo and Colin Cooke tallied one each.
HPU (7-6) drew even at 6-6 on Lamb’s goal with just 52 seconds gone in the third quarter. The Spiders (7-4) scored four in a row, the last two with a man advantage. After Mayea broke the streak with 4:41 left in third, Richmond added two more for a 12-7 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Rizzo, Van Overbeke, Hunter Vines, Brad Rider, Daniel Jones, Jack Sawyer and Collin Hoben each dished an assist.
HPU won 14 of 25 faceoffs but Richmond had a 31-20 advantage in ground balls.
The Panthers play at St. Bonaventure on Saturday.