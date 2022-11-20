HIGH POINT – High Point University didn’t let one small lull turn the tide. Instead, it finished off one big victory and set its sights on another.
The second-seeded Panthers won the first two sets, regrouped well late despite losing the third and closed out third-seeded Winthrop 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 on Saturday in the Millis Center in the semifinals of the Big South Conference volleyball tournament.
“I feel like we were pretty solid,” High Point coach Ryan Meek said. “I liked how in the first, second and third sets we saw some adversity and handled it pretty well. We were able to come up with wins in the first and second sets, and in the third we showed a lot of fight coming back.
“A call doesn’t go our way, but I think we easily could’ve rolled over and died. We didn’t and I think that’s what led us into the fourth set. We were awake and ready to go in the fourth set. Sometimes when you’re up big and you finish sets, you’re just cruising. So it was good to finish that set and come out with energy.”
The Panthers, in the championship for the fifth time in the last six tournaments (excluding 2020-21 in which there was no tournament and they won the regular season), will face familiar foe Campbell, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, in the final this afternoon at 4 in the Millis Center.
High Point, which has won the conference tournament four times (the last time in 2018), lost to the Camels in five sets last season in the tournament final in Buies Creek. Both matches this season have gone to five sets, with Campbell taking both – by the narrowest of margins both times in the final frame.
But the Panthers have won four straight matches since losing to Campbell on Nov. 3 in the Millis Center.
“Our team, even since the last time we played them, I feel like we’ve gotten better,” said Dylan Maberry, a junior outside hitter. “We’re more dynamic, we have different things we’re running. And I just feel like our team is in a really, really good place right now.
“I hate to say we’re peaking at the right time of the season, but that’s what it feels like. It feels like all the moving pieces have finally come together and we’re ready to take on anyone. In our minds, we’re like, ‘Let’s sweep them,’” she said with a smile.
“We know exactly what they’re going to do. So, let’s sweep them tomorrow and let’s go to the NCAA Tournament and, whoever we’re playing, we’re ready to take them on. So, we’re very excited.”
Sydney Palazzolo had 22 kills and 11 digs for High Point (22-9) while Maberry had 21 kills. Maria Miggins added 12 kills, and Ally Van Eekeren had 48 assists, 11 digs and four aces. Jenny Wessling had 16 digs and six assists followed by Jillian Ziemba with 15 digs.
The Panthers used a pair of late runs to gain the advantage in the first two sets. A 6-0 run late in the first, keyed by a trio of kills by Maberry, gave High Point a 23-16 lead and a 6-1 run to close the second, sparked by a pair of aces by Van Eekeren, led to a comfortable advantage for the Panthers.
“Usually when we go on our runs, it’s our serving that starts it,” Maberry said. “We’re putting pressure on them from the very first contact, which tips things our way for that rally. I also think we were hitting really smart shots.
“If we didn’t have anything, we were taking out that setter, making them hit out of system. Putting the pressure on them to earn their own points, rather than us making mistakes and giving them points.”
High Point led early in the third, scoring the first five points, but trailed after the Eagles (16-12), who were led by Alayna Jansky with 20 kills, rallied with a 15-6 run to lead 20-14. The Panthers rallied within 22-21 and momentarily within 23-21 before a Winthrop challenge overturned an out-of-bounds call.
But, even though High Point lost the third, the late surge gave it life into the fourth. The Panthers broke free midway through the set, thanks to an 8-1 run to lead 12-5, and stretched their lead to double digits at 19-9 before trading points to close out the semifinal victory.
“I think the third set has been a little bit of a struggle for us,” Meek said. “We’ll be up 2-0 and come out kind of lackadaisical. I thought we came out great and got the lead, but we just kind of turned it off once we were in control.
“But again, like I told the team, if losing the third set got us to where we were in the fourth set, kind of dialed in and playing defense, then it’s all worth it. If we’re a little ready to go even more tomorrow because of it, it’s not a bad thing.”
mlindsay@hpenews.com | @HPEmichael