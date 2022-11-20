HIGH POINT – High Point University didn’t let one small lull turn the tide. Instead, it finished off one big victory and set its sights on another.

The second-seeded Panthers won the first two sets, regrouped well late despite losing the third and closed out third-seeded Winthrop 25-19, 25-20, 22-25, 25-15 on Saturday in the Millis Center in the semifinals of the Big South Conference volleyball tournament.

