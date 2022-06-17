HIGH POINT — A visit from 2021 national tournament semifinalist Pittsburgh and trips to defending NCAA champ Wisconsin and tournament second-seed Texas highlight High Point University’s upcoming volleyball schedule.
Pitt, which has hosted HPU twice, will visit the Millis Center on Oct. 2, capping three straight days of play in the Millis Center that also includes Big South Conference matches with Winthrop (Sept. 30) and Charleston Southern (Oct. 1) for HPU.
HPU will play at Wisconsin on Sept. 4 as part of a double-header that will also include a match against Marquette. The Panthers play Sept. 16 at Texas, which reached last year’s Elite 8, as part of a road trip capped by a Sept. 18 match at Houston.
The Panthers face each of the other nine Big South members twice for 18 matches as they seek a third straight regular season title.
Other home conference games are Oct. 20 against USC-Upstate, Oct. 21 versus Presbyterian, Nov. 3 against Campbell, Nov. 4 against Radford, Nov. 11 against Gardner-Webb and Nov. 12 against UNC Asheville.
The Panthers host the conference tournament in the Millis Center on Nov. 19 and 20 as they seek to retake that championship from Campbell.
HPU’s only home nonconference match is Sept. 14 against James Madison on Sept. 14. The Panthers play an exhibition match at North Carolina Aug, 20 and open the season Aug. 26-27 in a tournament at Virginia Commonwealth.