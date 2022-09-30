HIGH POINT — The High Point University volleyball team picked up its play near the end of the first set and defeated Winthrop in four sets Friday in the Millis Center.
The Eagles took the first set 25-19. The Panthers, adjusting to Winthrop’s style of play, swept the next three 25-13, 25-18, 25-20.
“We have to figure out why we start so slow,” HPU head coach Ryan Meek said. “It’s another match we came out without much fire. Luckily, we were able to turn it around in this one. Our play in sets 2, 3 and 4 is what I see in the gym every day. That’s what we need if we are going to be successful at any level. Once we upped our game, Winthrop did a great job matching that and played great defense. It’s up to us to set the tone and not come in and figure out what that level is as the match goes on. We need to set it early and try to get teams to match that.”
HPU (10-6, 3-0 Big South) fell behind early in the first set, then stayed close until Wintrop (6-8, 2-1) won four of the last five points on kills. The Panthers turned it around after losing the first two points of the second set, took control of the third after losing the opening point and pulled away late in the fourth after trailing by a point
Meek attributed his team’s improved play more to harder effort than adapting to Winthrop’s style of play.
“I think in-game adjustments at any level are overblown usually so I don;t do it much,” Meek said.”We train them in the gym during the week. We hope they perform like they need to do. Winthrop challenged us. They were cutting balls high to the corner which is something teams don’t normally do against us. Once we made that adjustment, we slowed some of their hitters down . But a lot of it was our team battling harder. I would like to take credit for stealing the match but it’s not true. We just played better.”
HPU trailed 3-1 early in the second. The Panthers scored three points off Winthrop errors and middle blocker Gabrielle Idlebird provided a big boost with two blocks and a kill that put HPU up 7-3.
“She’s our competitive tone setter,” Meek said. “We talk about competing versus playing. When she’s competing at that level, we’re really good and people follow her. She’s adjusting to a new role this year being the M1 and having to go around the setter, which we haven’t asked her to do much of. You’re not seeing some of the stats she used to have offensively. What she is doing is picking up her defensive ability and blocking. I thought she was great tonight. Even if the stats don’t say it, she was a major reason we won with how she was a competitive leader.”
Wintrhop stayed close and trailed by four for the last time at 14-10. HPU won 11 of the last 14 points, including the last six on an Eagle service error, a block, a Dylan Maberry kill, two Winthrop attack errors and Sydney Palazzolo’s kill.
After Winthrop won the first point in the third set, HPU won four straight on two Maria Miggins kills, one kill by Palazzolo, a block and an Eagle double hit.
Up by just 14-12, the Panthers took the next four points for a six-point cushion, Maberry started the mini-run with a kill. Winthrop was whistled for another double hit, Ally Van Eekeren spiked the ball as it came over the net and the Eagles committed an attack error.
HPU stayed ahead by at least five and closed out the set with a Palazzolo kill and a block by ldlebird and Maberry.
“I think when Winthrop is in system, they can beat anybody so you have to get them off the net, set your block and dig around it,” Meek said. “We were really good doing it in the second and third sets and in the fourth we were pretty good at it. They passed a little better. We served it to a couple of kids we shouldn’t have. They played better but we weren’t as clean with some touches. We missed two or three digs and we didn’t handle two or three balls we know how to handle.”
In that fourth set, Winthrop edged in front 17-16 when a Panthers return sailed out of bounds. HPU claimed four straight points, two on kills and the others on a Winthrop net violation and attack error. Winthrop closed to 21-19 but HPU won four of the last five points on a Miggins kill, a Winthrop attack error and double hit and Palazzolo’s match-ending tip.
“They did a good job matching us,” Meek said. “We didn’t make some plays that we did in the second and third, and Winthrop made some plays they didn’t. I’ve seen us, when adversity hits, shrink sometimes. But we responded right away and forced them to call timeout, which is what we want. We need to be a little cleaner but I liked the way we responded.”