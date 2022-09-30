2022-10-01 HPU-WU vball8.jpg

High Point University's Gabrielle Idlebird, left, spikes the ball during Friday's match against Winthrop in the Millis Center.

 MICHAEL LINDSAY | HPE

HIGH POINT — The High Point University volleyball team picked up its play near the end of the first set and defeated Winthrop in four sets Friday in the Millis Center.

The Eagles took the first set 25-19. The Panthers, adjusting to Winthrop’s style of play, swept the next three 25-13, 25-18, 25-20.

Trending Videos