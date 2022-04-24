HIGH POINT — Keyed by the goaltending of Taylor Suplee, High Point University clamped down on Mercer in the second half and pulled away for a 18-12 victory Saturday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers (8-8, 7-1), posting their seventh straight conference victory, moved into a three-way tie for first in the Big South with Mercer and Campbell, which were both 7-0 coming into Saturday and face each other in their conference finale Saturday. Campbell, which defeated HPU to open the conference season, was upset by Furman, 16-15.
HPU finishes the season Saturday at Gardner-Webb. If the Panthers defeat the Runnin’ Bulldogs, they would tie the Mercer-Campbell winner for first in the league. If that winner is Mercer (11-4), HPU would be the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament on the basis of head-to-head results.
HPU led by just two goals at the end of a first half shootout then held the Bears to just three goals on 17 shots the rest of the way as Suplee made 10 of her season-high 16 saves. The Panthers also stayed even in draw controls 5-5 after the Bears dominated 14-8 in the first half.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “I loved the way our defense responded. We’ve got great leadership down there and Taylor making 16 saves is incredible. She is a special one. She’s playing top-notch in the cage.”
Suplee, a redshirt junior, is a transfer from Penn State and has 132 saves for the season.
“I think it’s just her experience,” Boswell said. “She came in from a Big ten school and has seen it all at this point. She just has that composure in the crease in leading our defense. Her communication is strong. She is really able to clear the ball and see upfield and kick-start our offense. That separates her from other goalies.”
Abby Hormes led the offense again, this time scoring six goals, giving her 86 for the year. Nicole Pugh and Key Rossello had three. Mena Loescher added two. Emma Genovese, Mandy Brockamp, Pia Cavallaro and Esprit Cha had one each.
With the Panthers up 11-9 at the half, Hormes scored the first two goals of the second half, one on a fastbreak and the other after taking a pass as she cut through the middle of the Bears defense.
After Mercer gpt as close as three at 14-11 with 8:38 left in the period, HPU finally broke free with the last three goals of the period, two by Pugh at the 2:30 mark and one by a cutting Hormes with 1:46 left.
“We knew we had to keep our foot on the gas because we knew they could score,” Hormes said.
MEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — Richmond held HPU’s offense in check for nearly all of the final three periods and rolled to a 16-5 Southern Conference victory in a match that preceded the women’s game at Vert Stadium on Saturday.
It was the Panthers’ lowest goal output in a game since a 15-5 loss to Georgetwon on Feb. 13, 2018.
HPU led 2-0 and then pulled even at 4-4 when Asher Nolting scored his only goal of the game with 13:18 left in the second period. Nolting took a shot to the head after releasing his shot in the crease and went out for about three minutes. He didn’t play with his usual spark and wasn’t a key part of the offense the rest of the way.
The Panthers got their last goal on Michael Ippolito’s shot with a man-up advantage and 2:30 left in the half. They attempted 16 shots in the second half but the Spiders made nine saves, eight by Zack Vigue, who finished with 19.
The Spiders led 9-5 at the half. They caught HPU goalies Parker Green out of position to make it 10-5 three minutes into the third period, turned a near length-of-the field pass into a goal a little over two minutes later and scored on two fastbreals in the next two minutes to go up 13-5.
RIchmond improved to 8-4 and took sole possession of second place in the SoCon at 3-1 while HPU fell to 7-6 and dropped to a third-place tie with VMI at 2-2.
Jack Vanoverbekem Jack Sawyer and Joel Scerbo also scored for the Panthers.
The Panthers finish the regular-season Saturday at Mercer, which is 1-3, and VMI closes against Richmond. The top four in final standings qualify for the conference tournament, which is scheduled May 5 and 7 at Vert Stadium. HPU defeated Richmond in the tournament final last year.
BASEBALL
HIGH POINT — Northeastern crushed High Point University 11-1 in nonconference baseball Saturday at Williard Stadium.
Cole Singsank provided HPU’s scoring when he belted a solo home run in the seventh.
The series ends Sunday at 1.