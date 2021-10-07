SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Emily Mashinski and Magdalena Schwarz scored two goals and Salome Prat added one as High Point University defeated USC Upstate, 5-2, in Big South women’s soccer at County University Soccer Stadium on Wednesday.
The Panthers (4-6-2, 4-1-0) struck first as Mashinski scored her fourth goal in five games as she took a feed from Skyler Prillaman and put the Panthers up 1-0 in the second minute. Schwarz added to the Panther lead as she quickly gave High Point a two-goal lead in the 14th minute. Mashinski scored again after taking a pass from Prillaman in the 19th minute, the first time Mashinski has scored two goals in a game.
Prat tallied in the 74th minute after taking a pass from Ashley Rainho, and Schwarz became a two-goal scorer for the first time in the 82nd minute.
HPU returns to action when it hosts Radford on Oct. 13.