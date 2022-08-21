HIGH POINT — Unable to convert on prime scoring opportunities, the High Point University women’s soccer team tied American University 1-1 in its home opener Sunday at Vert Stadium.
The Panthers scored first when Sam Gerhart sent a header into the net off Emma Schlosser’s header into the box in the 11th minute but the Panthers missed on a shot wide, clanged one off the right post then failed to knock in the rebound and sailed one high as they controlled play for the first 30 minutes.
HPU first-year head coach Aaron McGuiness replaced his starters for the last 15 minutes of the half. American’s reserves battled the Panthers evenly and scored in the 38th minute.
The Panthers also dominated most of the second half but couldn’t connect on shots and missed on prime crosses into the box. HPU is now 0-0-2.
“I thought the first part of the first half we were the dominant team and we should have wrapped the game up,” McGuiness said. “And we didn’t, which was unfortunate but throughout the entire game we had enough opportunities to wrap it up. The longer we didn’t and let them back into the game, the more confidence they got and the harder it became for us. We finish those chances in the first 15, 20, 30 minutes and it’s a different game.”
Gerhart’s goal was her first since she led the Panthers with 11 during the 2020 season. She missed most of last season because of injury and played with aid of a knee brace on Sunday.
“I told her recently to relax, let it come and once it does, things will come easier for her,” McGuiness said. “The harder you try to score sometimes the more difficult it is. I’m happy she got that goal and now hopefully things will be easier for her.”
Fisayo Iluyomade scored the American goal. She outworked a defender for the ball, dribbled to just outside the 18-yard box and lofted a shot over HPU keeper Morgan Hairston.
“Their goal, we didn’t move quick enough and close a space and allowed them to get the ball ahead and connect,” McGuinness said. “When the ball came free, we should have cleared it but instead we tried to connect and keep possession. At certain times, you’ve got to be sure you are making the safe play, and sometimes it’s just as important to put the ball in the stands as it is to connect."
Hairston and American keeper Julia Kato each stopped four shots, with Hairston grabbing the ball on a scoring attempt at the buzzer.
HPU plays at East Carolina on Thursday and returns to Vert Stadium for a match against Willian & Mary on Sunday.