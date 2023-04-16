HIGH POINT — High Point University opened a substantial lead early, steadied after giving up a big inning, defeated Gardner-Webb 13-7 Sunday at Williard Stadium in the deciding game of a Big South series.
Winning their second straight conference series after losing the first three, the Panthers improved to 12-24 and 6-9 while Gardner-Webb dropped to 22-12, 10-5.
“We talk about just one day, you can’t do anything about the past,” HPU head coach Joey Hammod said. “We attack each day. We really work hard, man, and practice on these things and it’s good to see it taking hold and making a difference. We needed this weekend. We talked about this being a new start to the season and (Gardner-Webb) is a good team. They’ve won a lot of games. So it’s really big for us.
“I’m proud of our guys dealing with adversity and coming back. . .We had some complete baseball games this weekend and we haven’t had that this year. It was refreshing to see,”
Cael Chatham, Blake Sutton and Cole Singsank each hit solo homers, and Charlie Klingler, Singsank and Miggy Echazaretta each doubled. Singsank also had a sacrifice fly.
Echazaretta was 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Singsank went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Suttin was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Patrick Matthews was 2 for 4.
“”I can’t say enough about all of our offense but particularly our left handers,” Hammond said “We left handed heavy against a lefty pitcher, and it’s because I trust our lefties. They do a good job. . .History says lefties handle left handed pitchers really well and we did today. Charlie, Miggy and Blake all with big hits. I challenged them and that was the difference in the game.”
The Panthers scored three in the second on Klinger’s RBI double which was followed by Echazaretta ripping a two-run double.
Taking advantage of three Runnin’ Bulldogs errors, HPU scored six in the third. Matthews led off with a walk and Javon Fields followed with a bunt single. Chatham put down a bunt in front of the plate and the throw by the catcher toward first was off the mark, allowing Mathhews to score and Fields to wind up at third.
Adam Stuart grounded to third, allowing Fields to score. After Klingler walked, Sutton grounded to first and the throw home was dropped by the catcher, allowing Chatham to score. Singsank doubled, scoring Klingler. Echazaretta then put down a grounder. The throw to first was off target and went into right field, allowing Sutton and Singsank to race across the plate.
HPU’s lead grew to 10-0 when Singsank homered in the fifth.
“It was situational baseball,” Hammond said. “The situation dictated that we try to move runners and we executed. Baseball is not difficult to understand but it’s hard to execute. The team that does it better usually does it better winds up on top and that is what happened. We knew the situation and executed it well. And they had a couple of mistakes.”
David Keith (1-1) picked up the win. He tossed five scoreless innings, then was lifted after giving up singles to the first two batters in the sixth, who later scored as Gardner-Webb turned six hits and two walks into a six-run rally. Keith scattered six hits, walked four and struck out four.
In the sixth, the Runnin’ Bulldogs sent 10 batters to the plate and six reached base before an out was recorded. Brett Wozniak replaced Keith and faced three batters, giving up a walk that loaded the bases, a walk that forced in a run and a two-run single.
Reid Viar replaced Wozniak. After a single, a run scored on a double play and that was followed by a one-run double and a one-run single.
Viar shut down the Runnin’ Bulldogs in order in the seventh and eighth. Meanwhile, Sutton homered in the seventh and HPU scored two in the eighth on Chatham’s homer off the first pitch thrown by reliever Dalton Wood and Singsank’s sacrifice fly that made it 13-6.
“It wasn’t ideal to have some adversity in the middle innings,” Hammond said. “But it was refreshing to see us respond to it. We haven’t done that much in the past, particularly when our pitching and defense have given up some runs and our offense has been able to add back runs. In the past, the offense has pressed trying to make up for it instead of sticking with what we’re supposed to be doing. I’m proud of our guys today, stacking on with a two and a one and a one. That was the difference. It gave our pitchers a chance to make a pitch and our defense to make plays without having to deal with that adversity.”
Gardner-Webb added one in the ninth on a RBI single. Braden Halladay replaced Viar and got the final out.