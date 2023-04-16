newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — High Point University opened a substantial lead early, steadied after giving up a big inning, defeated Gardner-Webb 13-7 Sunday at Williard Stadium in the deciding game of a Big South series.

Winning their second straight conference series after losing the first three, the Panthers improved to 12-24 and 6-9 while Gardner-Webb dropped to 22-12, 10-5.

Trending Videos