HIGH POINT — Peyton Carr delivered what proved to be the winning run with a two-run homer in the third and High Point University held on to defeat Winthrop 3-2 in Big South baseball Saturday.
The victory gave HPU wins in the first two games of a three-game set, which ended Sunday with Winthrop winning 10-9 on a run in the top of the ninth on a single and an error.
HPU is 9-15 and 4-2 in the Big South heading into a nonconference game against Elon today at Truist Point. Winthrop is 6-16, 1-2.
Teddy Merritt, who went the first five innings and surrendered both Eagle runs, was the winning pitcher on Saturday, improving to 3-3. Everett Vaughan picked up his fourth save.
HPU got on the board in the first when Adam Stuart scored on a wild pitch. Carr finished the game 3 for 4 at the plate with the two RBIs and the run scored.
On Sunday, Winthrop led 9-4 before HPU scored five in the eighth. Jackson Melton started the rally with a two-run homer. Carr drove in a run with a single, a run scored on a fielding error and Blake Sutton then delivered an RBZ single.
Stuart went 4 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Carr was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Melton’s homer was his only hit. Charlie Klingler and Cole Singsank also drove in a run each,
C.J. Neese, who gave up the winning run in the ninth, was the losing pitcher. Panther starter Sam Garcia gave up six runs on five hits, struck out six and walked two before he was pulled with two outs in the fifth.
TRACK AND FIELD
HIGH POINT — High Point University track and field finished multiple days of competition at three meets in North Carolina (Raleigh Relays) and Texas (Texas Relays and Texas State Bobcat Invitational). The highlight for the Panther women this weekend was Sydney Horn, who cleared 4.30 meters outdoors at the Texas Relays and finished in seventh place in the Women’s Pole Vault Elite.
Mackenzie Horn finished in fifth place in the women’s pole vault at the Bobcat Invitational clearing 4.05m. Alicia Dawson finished in fourth place in the women’s long jump at the Bobcat Invitational with a mark of 5.98m.
Deron Dudley provided the highlight for the Panther men, running a 10.33 in the Men’s 100m U/C Times Final at the Texas Relays. Dudley finished fourth in the competition and he still has the seventh-fastest time in the country from last week’s meet.
Chris Van Niekerk finished in seventh place in the A section of the men’s discus at the Texas Relays with a best throw of 55.17m. Van Niekerk’s mark of 59.57m still has him in fourth place in the NCAA East Region in the event.
AUTO RACING TRANS AM SERIES
BRASELTON, Ga. — Connor Zilisch and Connor Mosack endured tough outings in the 101.6-mile TransAm TA2 race Saturday at Road Atlanta.
Driving for High Point’s Silver Hare Racing, Zilisch started third, crossed the finish line in the top five, then received a 40-second penalty for avoidable contact that dropped him to a 19th-place finish. He won a fastest lap award for the second straight race.
Silver Hare co-owner Maurice Hull finished 14th overall and first in the Masters class.
HPU graduate Connor Mosack started from the pole for the second straight time and led the first 14 laps before eventual winner Mike Skeen took the lead for good in the 40-lap event. Mosack was in fourth place when he was sidelined by a wreck in a 30th-lap restart.
Highlights from the race will air Sunday on CBS Sports Network at 5:30 p.m.