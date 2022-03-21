BOILING SPRINGS — With victories in the second and third games against Gardner-Webb, High Point University won its first Big South series of the season over the weekend.
HPU rolled to a 12-2 victory on Saturday and edged the Runnin’ Bulldogs 3-2 on Sunday, improving to 6-14 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
The Panthers led 3-0 in the Sunday game before Gardner-Webb (9-13, 1-2) scored in the eighth and ninth.
Sean Duffy, who started and tossed four scoreless innings with four strikeouts, was the winning pitcher. Reid Viar was credited with a save.
Cole Singsank put HPU on the board in the fourth when he stole third and scored on a throwing error. HPU added a run in the seventh on Charlie Kingler’s RBI single and one in the eighth on Brady Pearre’s sacrifice bunt.
On Saturday, HPU rolled up an 8-0 lead in the first four innings and added a run in the eighth and three in the ninth.
Josh Deslauriers drove in three runs and laced a bases-loaded triple in the second. Peyton Carr hit a two-run homer in the ninth and Adam Stuart also drove in two runs. Singsank belted a solo homer in the eighth, and Javon Fields, Pearre and Jackson Melton drove in a run each.
Teddy Merritt, who started, was the winning pitcher. Everett Vaughn was credited with a save.
HPU MEN’S TRACK
HIGH POINT — Chris Dudley broke the HPU school record in the 100 meters and Chris Van Niekirk set a school mark in the discus as the Panthers hosted the Bill Webb Combined Events/Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational last weekend at Vert Stadium.
Dudley ran the 100 in 10.22 seconds, which is second in the country this season. Van Niekirk won the discus with a throw of 58.66 meters.
Freddie Allen III won the men’s long jump with a mark of 7.26m. Jonny House won the men’s 800m run with a time of 1:55.84. Evan Mills finished first in the decathlon with a personal best of 6,378 points.
The Panthers finished first through seventh in the men’s 5000m with Hunter Steinau winning. High Point men’s 4x400m team finished in second place with a time of 3:21.36, and Larry Coaxum finished in third place in the men’s triple jump with a mark of 14.44m.
HPU WOMEN’S TRACK
HIGH POINT — Nyile Facey of High Point University won the 100m hurdles in a school-record time of 13.18 as the Panthers hosted the Bill Webb Combined Events/Bob Davidson Memorial Invitational last weekend at Vert Stadium.
Alicia Dawson finished in second place in the women’s long jump with a mark of 6.03m, and the 4x400m relay team finished in third place with a time of 3:54.29. Sydney Bagus finished in third place in the women’s 1500m run with a time of 4:47.01. Bagus also finished in fifth place in the women’s 800m run with a time of 2:21.95.
Ebba Ahman finished in fifth place in the women’s 400m hurdles with a time of 1:02.68. Julia Newman and Kelly Chaballa finished in fifth and sixth in the javelin with marks of 36.81m and 36.78m respectively. Jordan Pringle set a PR in the triple jump with a mark of 11.78m to finish in fifth place.
AUTO RACING MOSACK FINISHES SECOND
CONCORD — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack finished a close second and Connor Zilisch of High Point’s Silver Hare Racing won an award for fastest-lap in the 45-lap TransAm Series TA2 race Saturday on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 2.25-mile ROVAL course.
Mosack started from the pole, led the first 22 laps and finished 0.660 seconds behind winner Tyler Kierca.
Zilisch set the fastest time in practice. He posted the fastest qualifying lap but it was disallowed when his car failed post-qualifying inspection, giving the pole to Mosack.
Zilisch was allowed to start at the rear of the field. He was forced to pit for repair of what proved to be a wiring short, lost five laps and finished 19th.
He won the fastest lap award with a time of 1:21.967, which was about two-tenths of a second faster than the next-best lap.
“We showed great speed, the car handled extremely well, we had great speed and we had great driving,” Silver Hare co-owner Maurice Hull said. “I’m proud of everyone’s effort. It was one of those weekends. For sure we’ll get better. We will fix it, and that will put us on top.”
The race will air on CBS Sports Network on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
DDCC BASKETBALL
DANVILLE, Ill. — Davidson-Davie Community College lost to South Suburban College 79-63 of South Holland, Illinois, in the championship game of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II National Tournament on Saturday at the Mary Miller Center.
Tim Boulare led DDCC (33-3) with 14 points. Javeon Jones had 13 and Aaron Ross 12.
Jarvis Tillman and Chase Mebane grabbed nine rebounds apiece.
South Suburban, which was the No. 1 seeded, led 42-33 at halftime and completed an undefeated season at 33-0 The Bulldogs hit 50% of their shots, including 42.9% from 3.