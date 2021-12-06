CHARLOTTE — High Point junior guard John-Michael Wright has been named the Big South Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while teammate forward Zack Austin is the Freshman of the Week for games played Nov. 29-Dec. 5, the conference announced Monday.
Wright averaged 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and a 3.5 assist-turnover ratio in two games last week. He opened with 26 points, six boards and five assists in the Panthers’ double-overtime loss to Furman last Tuesday. Wright then led HPU to an 83-77 win at Elon on Saturday with 29 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals, while making 5-of-9 three-pointers and 8-of-9 from the charity stripe. Wright made eight three-pointers and was 13-of-15 from the line ( =86.7%) in the two games.
Austin tallied 17.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 blocked shots and 2.0 steals for the Panthers last week. He opened with 14 points, seven boards and six blocks in the double-overtime setback to Furman. Austin followed with a career-high-tying 20 points with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the win at Elon. He finished the week 11-of-22 from the field (50.0), 5-of-11 from three-point range (45.5) and made 7-of-8 from the free throw line (87.5).
INDOOR TRACK SHARON COLYEAR-DANVILLE SEASON OPENER
BOSTON — Hocine Bouchrak and Hannah Brookover set High Point University school records in 5000 meter competition on Saturday.
Bocuhrak finished 32nd in the men’s 5000 meters with a time of 13:53.43 to beat Jesse Cherry’s 11-year-old record of 14:02.86. Brookover posted a time of 16:48.48 in the women’s 5000 and lowered the school record by 12 seconds from Zoe Geis’ 17:00.65 set at the 2020 Big South Championships.
Brookover finished 42nd and Lindsey Ickes was 50th in 17:09.37.
LIBERTY KICK-OFF
LYNCHBURG, Va. — The High Point University women’s track team posted victories in three individual events and a relay in the Liberty Kick-Off that ended Friday.
Taylor Arthur, Ebba Ahman, Nyile Facey, and Leah Bolden won the 4x400 in 3:56.71 seconds. Bolden won the 60-yard dash in 7.8 seconds. Facey took the 60 hurdles in 8.86, and Alice Dawson prevailed in the triple jump with an effort of 12.12 meters. Bolden placed second in the 300 with a time of 40.31.
Sydney Horn was the top collegiate finisher in the pole vault at 4.21 meters. Horn finished third in the NCAA national indoor meet last season.
Lexi Crompton was the No. 2 collegiate finisher and third in the heptathlon.
On the men’s side, Alex Gore won the 60-meter dash in 6.80 seconds as he tied the school record,
Chris Van Niekerk was second in the shot put at 17.62 seconds, and Larry Coaxum was third in the triple jump at 14.27 meters. Tucker Conine took fourth in the heptathlon.