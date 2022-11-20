HIGH POINT — Having its championship celebration delayed in the Millis Center didn’t matter to the High Point University volleyball team on Sunday.
The only important thing for the Panthers (23-9) was that, after enduring a brief bump in the road, they swept Campbell (19-11) for the Big South tournament final and finally rushed onto the court and mobbed each other in euphoria.
Reclaiming the title for the first time since the spring of 2021 and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, second-seeded HPU won in straight sets 25-17, 26-24, 28-26 as it snapped a four-match losing streak to the top-seeded Camels.
“It’s like a dream come true,” HPU outside hitter and tournament MVP Sydney Palazzolo said. “For a lot of our team, the dream since we were little girls has been playing in the NCAA tournament. For some of us, it’s our first opportunity to go, for some the second. So it’s really exciting.”
HPU dominated the first set and came from behind in the second and the third this time, ending a string of three straight five-set losses to the Camels that included last fall’s championship and their two regular-season meetings this year.
“Tonight, we figured everything out,” said Palazzolo, who led the Panthers with 16 kills. “It’s hard to beat a team three times. We all got our timing down together and we were just synchronized for most of all three sets.”
Trailing 14-10 in the third set, HPU went on a 7-2 run and took the lead at 17-16 on a service ace. The Panthers kept the upper hand until Campbell went in front at 25-24 with a tip over the net.
Dylan Maberry ripped a kill for a 25-25 tie and Ally Van Eekeren’s second service ace put HPU ahead again. Maberry ripped another spike on the next volley, and Campbell was originally ruled to have tipped the ball on its way to landing out-of-bounds, which appeared to give the Panthers match point and prompted them to start celebrating for the first time.
Campbell challenged. After a video review, the Camels were ruled to have not touched the ball before it went out-of-bounds, giving Campbell a 26-26 tie.
“I thought that point had a touch on it,” Palazzolo said. “I thought Dylan’s swing was amazing. We just said whatever way this goes, we’ll just keep playing our game. We didn’t have pressure on us at that point because we had two sets on them. We just reminded ourselves to keep playing our game.”
HPU regained the lead on the next point when a Campbell tip across the net went out-of-bounds. Palazzolo ended the match with a tip across the net after Jenny Wessling made a diving save.
“I had been hitting the deep-line corner and their setter had been picking it up,” Palazzolo said. “It hadn’t been working so I decided to mix things up.”
When the Camels weren’t able to return, the Panthers’ celebration started in earnest.
“We told them in the huddle after the challenge, we don’t know which way it’s going to go but if it doesn’t go our way, we’ll celebrate twice,” coach Ryan Meek said. “Like, no big deal. ... When I went to talk to the team, they were like, ’Let’s go make the next play.’ There was no talk of us getting robbed. It was: ‘OK, it was out, let’s move on.’ That’s what impressed me tonight. No matter the situation, we played the same throughout.”
Maberry added nine kills, and Sopheea Mink and Maria Miggins had five each. Maberry and Mink were Panthers named to the all-tournament team along with Palazzolo.
Van Eekeren dished 28 of the Panthers’ 34 assists and also served two aces. Wessling had 16 digs, including a crucial diving one according to Meek that set up a Maberry kill at 22-22 in the final set.
“The coolest part was having more resilience than in the past,” Meek said. “We had a pretty good lead in the second set and Campbell came back to tie it and they led most of the third.
The last two or three times we’ve played them, that’s been our kryptonite. We haven’t been able to battle them evenly in tight sets. The first set was great but for me seeing the steps we took in the second and third was the most important part.”
The Panthers, who will spend most of the week away from campus during Thanksgiving break, will learn their NCAA foe on Sunday.