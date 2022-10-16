newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Continuing to progress on offense and registering another clean sheet on defense, the High Point University women’s soccer team blanked Gardner-Webb 4-0 on Saturday night.

Sam Gerhart and Lindsey DeHaven scored a goal each, and Bri Davis added two in the last 10 minutes as the Panthers improved to 4-8-3 and 3-2-1 in the conference. With the four goals, HPU has scored 11 in its last three matches, which have resulted in two wins and a draw.

