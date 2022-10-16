HIGH POINT — Continuing to progress on offense and registering another clean sheet on defense, the High Point University women’s soccer team blanked Gardner-Webb 4-0 on Saturday night.
Sam Gerhart and Lindsey DeHaven scored a goal each, and Bri Davis added two in the last 10 minutes as the Panthers improved to 4-8-3 and 3-2-1 in the conference. With the four goals, HPU has scored 11 in its last three matches, which have resulted in two wins and a draw.
“We’ve been working hard at it and identifying areas of opportunity that we can exploit,” HPU head coach Aaron McGuiness said. “We’ve been working really hard in practice and following those different instructions and it’s paying off. Credit to them for making those adjustments.”
The Panthers dominated possession for most of the game and allowed the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-5-3, 4-2-1) just three shots on goal that resulted in saves for goalie Morgan Harrison.
“Part of working on those offensive opportunities is you put the defense to work in practice,” McGuiness said. “It’s shown in their confidence and they’ve done well defending thoise one v. one battles as a group.”
Gerhart scored on a set piece, heading in a corner kick from Emma Schlosser into the net in the sixth minute.
“We started off our nonconference season in a rut,” Gerhart said. “We had trouble generating a good offense. As we’ve progressed through the conference so has our offense. We’ve been working on different patterns. It’s pretty cool seeing that translate to a real game.”
Lindsey DeHaven blasted a penalty kick straight past Runnin’ Bulldog goalie Chloe Leffler in the 66th.
“To get a penalty is always helpful,” McGuiness said. “You don’t expect them but when they happen you’re confident whoever steps up will put it away. We had a good portion of the game controlling it but 1-nil is a vulnerable scoreline. Credit Lindsey for tucking it away but 2-nil is still a vulnerable score. It’s all about staying queued in and managing those moments.
Davis scored twice while charging in from the right side. The first was on a play in which Ella Vaughn booted a pass that Lilly Neubauer and Neubauer crossed the ball to Davis in the 81st minute. In the 84th minute, Davis was in the right spot to capitalize when Leffler tipped away a shot by Neubauer.
“The third goal allows you to breathe a little bit but it’s also about staying tuned in for the 90 minutes and not getting scored on and getting that clean sheet because that is just as important as scoring,” McGuiness said.
Gerhart, who missed last fall’s season because of a knee injury, looked more like the player that scored 10 goals and was named the conference’s Attacking Player of the Year in the spring of 2021 when she jumped and knocked in the corner kick. It was Gerhart’s fourth goal this season.
“It’s a lot tougher than I thought it would be coming back from a year off,” Gerhart said. “It feels good finding my footing again. I’m not where I was but it feels nice that I’m pretty close.”
Gerhart, who has played most of the season wearing a knee brace, went without it against the Runnin’ Bulldogs after it broke. That didn’t slow her down.
“This goal was huge for me because it made me feel like the player that I was my sophomore season,” Gerhart said. “It felt good to feel like that player again.”
HPU returns to action Monday at Winthrop in a match that was postponed Wednesday because of storms. Needing to finish in the top four to qualify for the conference tournament, a win over the Eagles, who are 1-4-1 in the league, would move the Panthers into a three-way tie for third with two matches remaining.
VOLLEYBALL
High Point University’s volleyball team posted a pair of three-set road victories Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers won 25-21, 25-13, 25-18 at UNC Asheville on Friday. Dylan Maberry led the Panthers with 13 kills and Sydney Palazzolo had 10. Ally Van Eekeren had 26 assists, and Maria Miggins and Jenny Wessling had 11 digs each.
In the Saturday match, HPU prevailed 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 at Gardner-Webb. Maberry spiked 17 kills while hitting at a .416 clip. Van Eekeren had 31 assists and Wessling had 15 assists.
WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
KERNERSVILLE — Lindsey Ickes ran a personal best in winning the individual crown and leading the High Point University women’s team title in its VertCross Invitational at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex on Friday.
Ickes finished in 20:39,2 and finished 12 seconds ahead of Dorcus Ewoi of Campbell.
Katie Taylor was second for the Panthers, finishing with a career-best time of 21:55.2, good for fourth place overall. Anna Ritter, Charli Montalvo, and Camryn Harper finished eighth, ninth, and tenth overall, respectively, as the next three High Point finishers.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
KERNERSVILLE — The High Point University men’s cross-country team finished second in its VertCross Invitational on Friday at the Ivey M.Redmon Sports Complex.
Paced by Othmane El Gharissi's seventh-place finish in 25:01.9, the Panthers placed the runners in the top 10 and six in the top 20.
Spencer Smucker and Ian Miller finished eighth and ninth place, respectively for HPU. Patrick Kelly was 15th and Jake Tarosky was 18th.