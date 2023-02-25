newhpu.jpg

HIGH POINT — Jack VanOverbeke put HPU ahead by two scores with 6:06 left and the Panthers survived 14-13 against Navy on Saturday in Vert Stadium.

HPU (3-1) led 13-9 before Midshipmen scored three goals in 1:06 of playing time, the last with 7:15 to play. VanOverbeke took a pass from Jack Sawyer and scored his fourth goal, making it 14-12. Navy (2-2) cut the lead to one with 5:16 to go.

