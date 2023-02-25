HIGH POINT — Jack VanOverbeke put HPU ahead by two scores with 6:06 left and the Panthers survived 14-13 against Navy on Saturday in Vert Stadium.
HPU (3-1) led 13-9 before Midshipmen scored three goals in 1:06 of playing time, the last with 7:15 to play. VanOverbeke took a pass from Jack Sawyer and scored his fourth goal, making it 14-12. Navy (2-2) cut the lead to one with 5:16 to go.
The teams traded the lead until HPU scored four straight goals that started in the second quarter and ended with Jaxson Lamb tallying with 13:44 in the third, putting HPU up 10-6. The Panthers led by four goals twice, the last time at 13-9 after Nick Rizzo scored with just under nine minutes left.
Colin Cooke and Brendan Mayea added two goals for the Panthers. RIzzo, Sawyer, Lamb, Nick Murphy, Hunter Vines and Max Armitage had one each.
VanOverbeke had two assists, with Cooke, Vines, Mayea and Sawyer dishing one each. Collin Hoben won 10 of 28 faceoffs.