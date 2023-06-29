Dogwood golf tournament_1

High Point University signee Anna Howerton of Winston-Salem tees off at hole number two during the final round of the Dogwood State Junior Championship at Colonial Country Club on Thursday. Howerton won by two strokes.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

THOMASVILLE — With enrolling at High Point University a couple of months away, Anna Howerton snagged one of the biggest titles in a junior golf career that is near its end.

Howerton, who graduated from Reagan High earlier this month, rebounded from her lone hiccup on the back nine by sinking a key birdie putt and went on to win the 54-hole Dogwood State Junior Girls Championship that ended Thursday at Colonial Country Club. She finished two strokes ahead of Madison Park of Charlotte, who wilted in the last five holes.