THOMASVILLE — With enrolling at High Point University a couple of months away, Anna Howerton snagged one of the biggest titles in a junior golf career that is near its end.
Howerton, who graduated from Reagan High earlier this month, rebounded from her lone hiccup on the back nine by sinking a key birdie putt and went on to win the 54-hole Dogwood State Junior Girls Championship that ended Thursday at Colonial Country Club. She finished two strokes ahead of Madison Park of Charlotte, who wilted in the last five holes.
“This is pretty important for me,” Howerton said. “Carolinas Golf Association tournaments are always big in my book.”
Howerton, who finished third in the NCHSAA 4A state tournament, sank the go-ahead putt after hitting a sterling wedge shot to within six feet of the cup on No. 16, which curves around a pond. The birdie putt lifted Howerton two shots ahead of Park, who fell into a tie with Howerton after making triple bogey and losing a three-shot lead on 14. Both golfers bogeyed 15 as Howerton three-putted from close range.
“I know that I’m hitting the ball well, so if I could put the ball in the fairway and I had a wedge in my hand, I knew I could hit it close,” Howerton said of her strategy on 16. “I trusted my putting stroke on that putt and was able to get it to drop.”
Howerton said she remained calm after the bogey on 15 and an earlier double bogey on No. 7 by using deep-breathing techniques.
“Being able to take deep breaths helps all parts of my body stay in sync instead of working about external distractions,” Howerton said. “You’ll see my breath in and out. It’s kind of comical really but it works, you know.”
Howerton parred out over the last two holes and finished with a one-over-par 71 and a 6-over 219 total for the 54 holes. Park, who faltered after reaching 3-under for the round and 3-over for the tournament with a birdie on 13, shot 2-over 73 and finished at 8-over 221.
Sophie Lauture of Concord shot 75 and finished another stroke back at 9-over 222. She overcame two double bogeys on the front nine, got as low as 6-over after second of consecutive birdies on 11 and 12 then bogeyed three of the last six holes.
Annalee Caveney shot the only below-par round with a 69 as she climbed the leaderboard and tied for fourth at 223 with Ellie Hildreth, who carded a 73.
Howerton, who started the round tied for the lead and one ahead of Park, made a bogey on 1 and dropped two shots back when Park made consecutive birdies on 4 and 5. After Park bogeyed 6, Howerton fell three shots behind for the first time with the double bogey 7 after pushing her tee shot to the right of the fairway into an area of bare dirt blocked from the green.
“I definitely would have liked that first putt on 7 back even if it was for bogey,” Howerton said. “Being able to bounce back and birding 9 was good because that was good for my confidence. But I really would like all of 7 back because of the tee shot.”
Howerton got back on track with a birdie on 9 and 10, both par 5s. On 9, she hit her second shot over the green, chipped while standing with one foot in a bunker and sank a putt from about 8 feet. On 10, she reached the green in two and two-putted.
TYGA AT OAK HOLLOW
HIGH POINT — Herschel Patel of Clemmons shot even-par 72 and won the one-day Tarheel Youth Golf Association tournament on Thursday at Oak Hollow.
Patel, who made an eagle, a birdie and three bogeys, finished two strokes ahead of fellow Clemmons resident Steele Fischer in the feature boys 16-18 division.
Noah Yeary of Greensboro, Connor Lynde of Winston-Salem and Kevin Zhang all shot three-over 75 and tied for first in boys 14-15.
Cooper Tomlin of High Point and Siwat Phoncharoensri of Lewsiville each sho 5-over 77 and tied for first in boys 12-13. Meredith Pegram was the girls winner with an 85.
Zachary Welborn and Tate Welborn, both of Tobaccoville, tied for first in ages 6-11. They each shot 38 for nine holes.