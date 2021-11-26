A capsule look at today’s High Point University vs. Chowan University men’s basketball game:
Where: Qubein Center
When: 2 p.m.
Records: HPU 2-3 . Chowan 0-2
TV: ESPN+
Series: HPU leads 1-0
Previous meeting: HPU won 75-59 in the Millis Center in Nov. 2006.
Of note: Chowan is in Murfreesboro and is a member of the NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas. . . Game is an exhibition for the Hawks and does not count in their standings. . . Chowan is the second of three non-Division I teams on HPU’s regular-season schedule. . . Hawks fell to Fayetteville State and Lees-McRae in their conference opener. . . HPU is playing for the first time since Sunday’s 74-66 overtime loss to Georgia State. . . John-Michael Wright continues to lead HPU in scoring at 20 points per game, followed by Jaden House (14.2), Zach Austin (13.2) and Bryant Randleman (10.3). . . Wright went over the 1,000-point mark for his career during the Georgia State loss. . . Wright is six points away from entering the top 10 on HPU’s Division I era scoring list. . . Before the game, HPU will honor former Chowan coach Bob Burke, who is a friend of HPU head coach Tubby Smith and had a record of 419-217. . . HPU returns to action Tuesday at home against Furman. . . Jay Estime, a 6-4 guard, leads Chowan in scoring with 19 points per game.