HIGH POINT — Fresh from avoiding another meltdown and posting a 13-7 win over Gardner-Webb on Sunday, High Point University's baseball team will try to atone for a devastating defeat last week when it faces North Carolina A&T today at Truist Point stadium.
Against the Aggie last Tuesday, the Panthers squandered a four-run lead in the ninth and lost in extra innings.
“Give credit to A&T, they’ve had a good season and took advantage of us not dealing with adversity and not making a play or pitch when we needed to make a play or pitch,” HPU head coach Joey Hammond said after HPU defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs at Williard Stadium. “It’s very rare that you get an opportunity within a week to make amends for things that you did.”
In the series finale against Gardner-Webb, HPU built a 10-run lead, gave up six runs then scored three late.
“Yes, this week’s game is going to be different than last week’s but it was great to learn from Tuesday’s mistakes and use that against Gardner-Webb,” Hammond said. “Hopefully we built some confidence to go into Tuesday’s game with the exact same mindset, trust our offense and that we’re going to make the next pitch and the next play. We can put our heads on the pillow at night if games are determined because of that.”
With the victory Sunday, HPU won a second straight Big South series, improved to 6-9 in the league and moved into a tie for seventh. The Panthers trail Charleston Southern by three games in a quest to finish in fourth place and earn the final berth in the league tournament.
HPU has 12 league games remaining, including three with Charleston Southern.
“We talk every day the season starts the next day regardless of the result,” Hammond said. “We dug ourselves a hole in the beginning. We’ve done what we’ve needed to do the past two weeks to give ourselves an opportunity. But, we can’t harp and dwell on digging the hole and we can’t harp and dwell on what we’ve done the last two weekends. . . . Our guys have responded well. The mistakes and issues we’ve had are all addressable, all are understood and nothing is surprising in that regard. We know why things have gone the way they’ve gone, good, bad and indifferent. It’s all about executing now.”
Today’s game starts at 6 p.m.